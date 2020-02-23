WATCH: Auburn’s Record-Setting Relays, Women’s Race Videos from 2020 SECs

2020 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Tuesday, February 18 – Saturday, February 22, 2020
- Auburn, AL – James E. Martin Aquatic Center
- Prelims/Finals: 9:30 AM/5:30 PM Wed-Sat, 10/4:20PM Tues (Central Standard Time)
- Defending Champion: Florida (7x) (results)
- Live Video – SEC Network+ (prelims), ESPN (finals)
- Men’s Fan Guide|Women’s Fan Guide
- Psych Sheets
- Championship Central
- Estimated NCAA Invite Times|NCAA ‘A’ Cuts
- Live Results
The 2020 SEC Championships in Auburn, Alabama came to a close last night as the Tennessee women won their first-ever SEC team title and the Florida men made it 8-straight wins. Several swimmers broke records at the meet, including American Records set by Erika Brown, Bobby Finke, and Kieran Smith. Alabama backstrokers Rhyan White and Zane Waddell crushed SEC Records. Auburn took down the records in both sprint relays, putting up the 2nd fastest 200 free relay in history with Julie Meynen, Claire Fisch, Robyn Clevenger, and freshmen AJ Kutsch (200 free relay) and Abbey Webb (400 free relay).
SwimSwam haa already posted most of the men’s race videos, but now we’ve found several of the women’s races as well. You can check out some of the women’s race videos below, courtesy of UGA Swim & Dive on YouTube. That includes videos of the records set in the 200 back prelims and 50 free final.
