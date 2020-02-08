Claire Curzan’s 50.35 Sets 100 Fly National HS and 15-16 NAG Records (Video)

15 year-old Claire Curzan set a new personal best time, as well as a new 15-16 National Age Group record and a North Carolina High School Athletic Association record, with her 50.35 in the 100 fly today at the NCHSAA 4A State Championships today at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, NC.

Curzan, a sophomore at Cardinal Gibbons, helped her team to a 6th-place finish. She also won the 100 back with a time of 51.38, a time that appears to put her at #5 all-time in the 15-16 age group, although it’s just a bit off her personal best from last year. Her lifetime best of 51.23 from last year ranks her #2 all-time in the 13-14 age group, behind only Regan Smith and her mark of 51.09.

Curzan swam on Cardinal Gibbons’ 3rd-place 200 medley, where she led off with a 24.54 backstroke leg and anchored their 200 free relay, which also finished 3rd, in 21.71.

She ended up snagging two national high school records, as her 100 fly time lowered the mark of 51.29 previously set by Tori Huske last year, while her backstroke time broke the mark of 51.43 previously held by Olivia Smoliga.

That 100 fly time is a new personal best for her, with her previous best time of 50.64 coming from last March, when she was still 14. She also held the previous 15-16 NAG record and the NCHSAA record, with those marks previously standing at 50.87 and 51.60, respectively. Curzan swims for the TAC Titans for her club team.

Full recaps of the NCHSAA meets will be coming soon, but Green Hope swept both the men’s and women’s titles, with the men wining by nearly 100 points over Panther Creek and the rest of the field.