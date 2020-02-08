Kansas Leads Iowa State 105-63 Through Day One of Big 12 Dual

IOWA STATE vs KANSAS (TWO-DAY DUAL)

Friday-Saturday, February 8-9th

Beyer Pool, Ames, IA

Short Course Yards

TEAM SCORES (THROUGH DAY 1)

Kansas – 105 Iowa State – 63

DAY 1 RECAP:

Kansas holds a significant lead over Big 12 rival Iowa State through the first day of a 2-day meet. The Jayhawks kicked off the meet with a decisive win in the 200 medley relay. Manon Manning led off with a 25.50, and was followed by Kate Steward in 28.97, Kaitlyn Witt in 25.15, and Carly Straight in 23.74 for a final time of 1:43.36. Manning went on to win the 100 back with a 54.54, touching as the only swimmer in the field to break 56 seconds. Manning has been as fast as 52.75 this season.

Steward went on to win the 100 breast, posting a 1:03.26 to touch first by over a second. She was out in 30.25, and came back in a qucik 33.01 for her 2nd fastest dual meet performance of the season. Likewise, Carly Straight went on to win the 50 free after the relay, racing to a 23.98 finish. That was her fastest dual meet time of the season, and her first time under 24 seconds in a dual meet this year.

Iowa State freshman Nolwenn Nunes won the 1000 free with a 10:18.67, winning the race by 2 seconds. She nearly even-split the race, posting a 5:08.28 on the first 500, and 5:1o.39 on the 2nd 500. Kansas’ Crissie Blomquist was leading Nunes at the 500 mark with a 5:07.76, but didn’t hold on as well as Nunes in the back half, ultimately finishing in 10:20.36 for 2nd.

Kansas’ Jenny Nusbaum won the 200 free with a 1:50.15, leading a 1-2-3 charge by the Jayhawks. Lauryn Parrish was 2nd in 1:52.56, while Claire Campbell came in 3rd in 1:53.12. Nusbaum swam a very consistent race, splitting 27.99, 28.17, and 27.77 on her final 3 50s of the race.

Jayhawk freshman Amelie Lessing won the 200 fly in a tight race with Iowa State’s Lucia Rizzo and Kansas’ Greta Olsen, touching in 2:04.43, 2:04.53, and 2:04.65 respectively. There were 3 lead changes in the race. Rizzo got out to the early lead, splitting 28.24 on the first 50, compared to Lessing’s 28.64, and olsen’s 28.82. Olsen then took over the lead, and held it through the 150 mark, splitting 30.88 and 32.49 on the 2nd and 3rd 50, for a 1:32.19 at the 150. Lessing then came home the fastest, splitting 31.73 on the final 50, to get her hands on the wall before both Olsen and Rizzo.

Kansas’ Jiayu Chen won 1 meter diving with a score of 301.87, besting the field by nearly 20 points. There was also platform diving on day 1, which Iowa State’s Jayna Misra won with a score of 217.27.

PRESS RELEASE – KANSAS:

AMES, Iowa – Kansas swimming and diving has a productive first day of the Iowa State dual meet as they head into day two with a 105-63 lead over the Cyclones. KU opened the meet with a first-place finish in the 200-yard medley relay behind the work of senior Carly straight, junior Manon Manning and sophomores Kaitlyn Witt and Kate Steward who put together a final time of 1:43.36. The Jayhawks would then go on to claim another six first-place finishes in a possible nine events. Freshman Jiayu Chen continued her dominant work on the boards with a top finish in the 1-meter event finishing with a 301.87 total score. The finish gives her 15 straight first-place finishes on the year combined between the one and 3-meter events.

“Today was a solid start. We set up this meet to replicate Big 12s and we did well in the first session.” HEAD COACH CLARK CAMPBELL

KEY RACE RESULTS The Kansas A relay group (Manon Manning, Kate Steward, Kaitlyn Witt and Carly Straight) claim first-place in the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 1:43.36.

Crissie Blomquist claimed second in the 1,000-yard freestyle with a time of 10:20.36.

Jenny Nusbaum won the 200-yard freestyle with a final time of 1:50.15.

Manon Manning touched the wall first in the 100-yard backstroke with a final time of 54.54.

Kate Steward claimed gold in the 100-yard breaststroke with a final time of 1:03.26.

Amelie Lessing won the 200-yard butterfly with a time of 2:04.43.

Carly Straight claimed first in the 50-yard freestyle with a final time of 23.98.

Jiayu Chen won the 1-meter diving event with a 301.87 total score.

Peri Charapich finished second in the platform dive event with a 209.18 total score. UP NEXT Kansas and Iowa State will finish the second half of the dual meet on Saturday, Feb. 8, beginning at 10 a.m.

PRESS RELEASE – IOWA STATE:

AMES, Iowa – The Iowa State swimming and diving team (5-4, 0-1 Big 12) sits behind Kansas (6-1, 0-0 Big 12) after the first day of competition. Through nine events, the overall score was brought to 105-63.

Jayna Misra opened the meet with a victory in platform diving. Misra owned the top position with her score of 217.27. Michelle Schlossmacher Smith (208.87), Dana Liva (207.67) and Jessica Coffin (153.45) followed to take third, fourth and sixth.

The 200 medley team of Emily Haan , Martha Haas , Wyli Erlechman and Anna Andersen missed the win by 1.87 seconds. The team took second place with their time of 1:45.23 and brought the Cyclones and Jayhawks to a tie at 18 points each.

Nolwenn Nunes claimed a title win in the 1000 free after a tight race with Kansas swimmer, Crissie Blomquist. The freshman pulled ahead in the last 50 yards to touch at 10:18.67, 1.69 seconds ahead of her competitor. Nunes also met Blomquist in a neck-and-neck race in the 1650 free at the Kansas Classic, where Nunes outlasted Blomquist.

Lucia Rizzo secured a runner-up finish in the 200 fly, clocking in at 2:04.53. Rizzo touched the wall just .1 second behind the lead swimmer.

In one-meter diving, Misra was the top-scoring Cyclone, taking second with 283.50. Schlossmacher Smith claimed third with 269.17 and Liva took fifth with 264.15.

“I thought our divers had some really great performances,” said diving coach Jeff Warrick . “We had personal bests by three divers on platform; Jayna, Michelle and Jessica. One-meter went really well too, I was really happy with how the divers were performing overall. We didn’t hit everything, but it was a good meet for us.”

Iowa State also took a number of third-place finishes. Sophia Goushchina touched at 56.14 in the 100 back, Haas at 1:04.48 in the 100 breast and Andersen at 24.37 in the 50 free. All finishes came in less than two seconds behind first.

“The final results of the meet isn’t where we want to be but I thought we swam really well,” said head coach Duane Sorenson . “We learned some little things we can work on and we just have to keep staying the course. We just need to be that much tougher the last five yards.”

Competition will resume tomorrow beginning at 10 a.m. The senior day presentation will take place before the meet at 9:45 a.m.

ON DECK- Big 12 Championships

Following the meet, Iowa State will prepare for the Big 12 Championships in Morgantown, West Virginia. Competition will begin Feb. 26 and run through Feb. 29.

