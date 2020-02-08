Kusch Posts 44.8 Fly, Shields Posts 45.6 Back in Exhibition; Cal Beats UCSD

CAL vs. UC SAN DIEGO

February 7, 2020

Hosted by UC San Diego

Short Course Yards

Full Results

TEAM SCORES

CAL: 166

UC SAN DIEGO: 90

The Cal men’s team was split on the road this weekend as some of the swimmers traveled to USC and others traveled to UC San Diego. They won both meets handily, taking down UC San Diego 166 to 90.

The Bears had 4 men pick up multiple wins. Ethan Young swept the backstrokes, swimming under the former Pool Record with a 48.51 in the 100 back and a 1:47.07 in the 200 back. The 100 back record now belongs to Tom Shields, however, as he exhibitioned in 45.67. That’s his fastest swim since 2016. Calvin David took a pair of freestyle wins. He swept the distance events, recording a 4:32.28 in the 500 free and a 9:22.88 in the 1000 free.

Michael Petrides battled closely with teammate Colby Mefford in the 200 free. Petrides was out quicker at the 100, but Mefford took over on the 3rd 50. Petrides was able to take his lead back on the closing split, winning 1:38.44 to 1:38.90. Petrides went on to win the 100 free in what would have been a Pool Record time of 44.85. However, Team Elite’s Artyom Machekin broke that with a 43.41 in exhibition, dropping half a second from his best.

Christopher Jhong also picked up a couple of Cal wins swimming under the former Pool Record with his 1:48.14 in his 200 IM victory and winning the 200 breast in 2:02.10. That Pool Record didn’t last, however, as postgrad Tommy Wang exhibitioned with a 1:47.98.

The UCSD men earned a trio of wins. Their 200 medley relay squad of Tyler James (back- 23.42), Edgar Chin (breast- 24.97), Lance Freiman (fly- 21.19), and Spencer Daily (free- 19.47) set a new Pool Record in 1:29.05. Daily went on to win the 50 free (20.34) and 100 fly (48.65).

There were some postgrads competing in exhibition at this meet. Cal’s Tom Shields posted a 1:38.80 Pool Record in the 200 fly, setting a lifetime best for the first time since 2013 and becoming the 4th fastest man in history. Team Elite’s Ali Deloof smashed the Pool Record in the 100 back (53.55). Teammate Linnea Mack‘s 22.57 in the 50 free and 48.83 in the 100 free were both good for Pool Records.

Marius Kusch swam the 3rd fastest 100 fly of his career, blasting a Pool Record in 44.84. Kristian Gkolomeev joined him in the record books as he won the 50 free in 19.37. Olympic finalist Jacob Pebley clipped the 200 back Pool Record in 1:44.93.

PRESS RELEASE – CAL

LOS ANGELES – California flexed its depth on Friday afternoon with a pair of dual meet victories against Pac-12 Conference foe USC and UC San Diego at Uytengsu Aquatics Center and Canyonview Aquatic Center, respectively.

Half of Cal’s squad cruised past USC, 161-130, in Los Angeles before the other half handled its own business in a 166-90 win over the Tritons in San Diego. Cal improved to 5-0 in the dual meet format this season and has won 11 consecutive dual meets dating back to Oct. 3, 2018.

In Los Angeles, Zheng Wen Quah and Reece Whitley anchored Cal’s performance with 18 points apiece. Quah won both butterfly events, touching the wall in 46.76 in the 100 fly and 1:43.95 in the 200 fly, while Whitley swept the breaststroke races (53.22 in the 100 breast; 1:54.64 in the 200 breast). Both swimmers also won the 200 medley relay as they paired with Daniel Carr and Michael Jensen for a 1:26.11 finish.

Other individual victories over USC were earned by Sean Grieshop in the 500 free (4:24.65), Ryan Hoffer in the 50 free (19.64), Jensen in the 100 free (44.41), Trenton Julian in the 1000 free (9:02.88) and Bryce Mefford in the 100 back (47.18).

In San Diego, a four-pronged attack by Calvin David , Chris Jhong , Michael Petrides and Ethan Young paved the way to Cal’s second win of the afternoon. David captured victories in the 1000 free (9:22.88) and 500 free (4:32.28). Jhong was the fastest finisher in the 200 breast (2:02.10) and 200 IM (1:48.14). Petrides won the 200 free (1:38.44) and 100 free (44.85) and played a role in Cal’s 400 free relay win (2:59.41). Young swept the backstroke events, taking the 100 in 48.51 and the 200 in 1:47.07.

Marcos Rico Peng earned a win in the 100 breast (55.86) while Jack Xie won in the 200 fly (1:48.04).

NEXT TIME

Cal will round out its two-day trip to SoCal with a non-scoring long course competition against UC San Diego at noon on Saturday, Feb. 8. The meet will be held at Southwestern College in Chula Vista.

STAY POSTED

For complete coverage of Cal men’s swimming and diving, please follow the Bears on Twitter (@CalMenSwim), Instagram (@CalMenSwim) and Facebook (Facebook.com/CalMensSwimmingandDiving).

PRESS RELEASE – UC SAN DIEGO

LA JOLLA, Calif. – The University of California, San Diego men’s swimming team wrapped up its first day of competition against California at Canyonview Aquatic Center. Their score against Cal

The competition featured swimmers from Team Elite, post graduate California swimmers and some of the top swimmers in the sport including Jacob Pebley, Tom Shield and Gabby Deluth.

The Tritons started the meet with bang and won the 200-yard Medley Relay with a ppol record time of 1:29.05. Tyler James , Edgar Chin , Lance Freiman and Spencer Daily made up the relay team.

Spencer Daily’s performance was the highlight of the day. He won the first event of the day in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 20.34. Later he would pick up a win in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 48.65.

Edgar Chin came in second in the 100- and 200-yard breaststroke. His time in the 100 was 55.93 and his 200 time was 2:04.99. Hayden Johnson had a strong race in the 500-yard and finished second with a time of 4:33.04.

The Tritons resume competition and will race long course February 8 at Southwestern College at noon.

About UC San Diego Athletics

With 30 national team championships, nearly 150 individual titles and the top student-athlete graduation rate among Division II institutions in the United States, the UC San Diego intercollegiate athletics program annually ranks as one of the most successful in the country. The Tritons sponsor 23 intercollegiate sport programs that compete on the NCAA Division I and II levels and, in summer 2020, will transition into full Division I status as a member of the Big West Conference. UC San Diego student-athletes exemplify the academic ideals of one of the world’s preeminent institutions, graduating at an average rate of 91 percent. A total of 82 Tritons have earned Academic All-America honors, while 37 have earned prestigious NCAA Post Graduate Scholarships. In competition, more than 1,300 UC San Diego student-athletes have earned All-America honors.

Follow The Tritons

For complete coverage and information regarding UC San Diego Athletics, follow the Tritons online at UCSDtritons.com and through social media on Twitter (@ucsdtritons), Instagram (@ucsdtritons) and Facebook (ucsdtritons).