Tom Shields Swims Lifetime Best in 200 Yard Fly at Cal-UCSD Dual

U.S. Olympian, gold medalist, and NCAA Champion Tom Shields swam a lifetime best in the 200 yard fly in an exhibition race during the Cal – UCSD dual meet on Friday evening
Shields swam a 1:38.80, without any other swimmer in the field within 9 seconds of him. That improves his old lifetime best of 1:39.65 that he did at the 2013 NCAA Championships. At the time, he tied Michael Phelps‘ 2010 swim as the fastest 200 yard fly in history.
In the almost-7 years since that swim, Shields’ swim slipped to the 19th-best performance in history. After Friday’s swim, however, he is now back to the 6th-best performance, and 4th-best performer, in history.
Shields’ last 200 yard fly came in 2017, where at the U.S. College Challenge he swam 1:41.59. This is his 3rd 200 yard fly since graduating college. His is the fastest time (all ages) in the country this season, half-a-second ahead of Sam Pomajevich’s 1:39.35 from the Minnesota Invite.
The 28-year old Shields has had an emotional year, posting on social media in December that he had attempted suicide a year earlier.
In long course in the summer of 2019, he swam 1:56.12 in the 200 fly. His best time is a 1:55.09 from 2014.
All-Time Top Performers, 200 Yard Fly
- Jack Conger, 1:37.35 – 2017
- Joseph Schooling, 1:37.97 – 2016
- Andreas Vazaios, 1:38.60 – 2019
- Tom Shields, 1:38.80 – 2020
- Zheng Quah, 1:38.83 – 2017
- Vini Lanza, 1:39.28 – 2019
- Dylan Bosch, 1:39.33 – 2014
- Sam Pomajevich, 1:39.35 – 2019
- Jan Switkoswki, 1:39.55 – 2018
- Michael Phelps, 1:39.65 – 2010
Wow
Does anyone know how rested he was for this swim? 1:38.8 is a phenomenal time regardless, as it would’ve been right behind Vazaios at NCAAs last year, but if that was with a small amount of rest, he could probably break Conger’s American/U.S. Open record if he went for it. Not sure that really matters for someone trying to make the Olympic team, but it still puts Tom in great shape heading into the summer.
I am rooting for Tom as much as the next guy, but I honestly thought his best swims were behind him. I am very happy to have been wrong! Great swim!!
no kidding, I’m rooting so hard for this guy! I hope the piano jokes are done now
pianodectomy was successful!!!