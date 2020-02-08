WATCH: Baker Upsets Hosszu with 2:08 200 IM in France

2020 FFN GOLDEN TOUR CAMILLE MUFFAT – NICE

Friday, February 7th – Sunday, February 9th

Piscine Jean Bouin, Nice

LCM (50m)

Kathleen Baker nearly set a best time on Friday in Nice, France as she upset Katinka Hosszu, the reigning Olympic Champion and World Record holder in the event. She swam to a 2:08.75 in the final, topping Hosszu (2:11.72) by nearly 3 seconds. It was just 4 tenths shy of her lifetime best from 2018 U.S. Nationals and her second swim ever under 2:10.

You can watch the race below.

SPLITS COMPARISON: BAKER 2020/BAKER 2018

Fly Split- 27.90/27.94

Back Split- 31.53/31.81

Breast Split- 37.17/37.32

Free Split- 32.15/31.25

Final Time- 2:08.75/2:08.32

Compared to her lifetime best swim, Baker was slightly faster on the first 3 legs. The biggest difference came on her back split, where she was almost 3 tenths faster than 2018. Her closing split was where she couldn’t keep up with her 2018 pace. She came home in 32.15 today compared to a 31.25 at her best.

Baker also qualified 1st out of prelims in the 100 back. However, she scratched out of the final. Baker is a former World Record holder in that race. She set the mark in 2018 with a lifetime best 58.00, and held it until American teammate Regan Smith broke it at the 2019 World Championships. Baker holds an Olympic silver medal for the individual 100 back and an Olympic gold medal for the leadoff leg of the 400 medley relay. If she keeps up this success in the 200 IM, she has a definite shot at multiple medals for the 100 back, 400 medley relay, and 200 IM at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.