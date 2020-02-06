2020 FFN Golden Tour Nice: Heat Swim $ Forfeited If Athletes Scratch Finals

2020 FFN GOLDEN TOUR CAMILLE MUFFAT – NICE

Friday, February 7th – Sunday, February 9th

Piscine Jean Bouin, Nice

LCM (50m)

The 2020 FFN Golden Tour kicks off this weekend, with both domestic and foreign talent taking to the Piscine Jean Bouin pool in memory of Olympic medalist Camille Muffat. Nice is the first stop, with Marseille coming up on March 22nd – March 24th to conclude the 2020 Tour.

In Nice, 35% of the prize money for swimmers will be awarded for results stemming from the morning heats, supporting the meet organizers’ philosophy that there should be fast swimming in the morning. The remaining prize money will be shared according to the evening’s finals, with cash trickling down to 4th place this year.

Also according to meet guidelines, anyone who withdraws from the final will forfeit any money earned from the heats, giving athletes extra incentive to be present for spectators come finals.

But athletes aren’t the only ones earning some dough, as the first 8 coaches ranked according to the sum of their athletes’ prize money will also be sharing in some winnings.

We reported how a strong British youth contingent will be among the meet contenders, including international junior medalists Honey Osrin and Kayla Van Der Merwe.

But that’s just the tip of the iceberg, as various national record holders, Olympians, and all-around swimming tycoons taking part in the annual event. Here is a sampling:

Austria – Lena Grabowski, Caroline Pilhatsch, Christopher Rothbauer

Hungary – Bence Biczo, Katalin Burian, David Verraszto, Evelyn Verraszto, Liliana Szilagyi

France – David Aubry, Charlotte Bonnet, Mathilde Cini, Mewen Tomac, Maxime Grousset, Fantine Lesaffre, Marie Wattel, Jeremy Stravius, Jeremy Pothain, Clement Mignon, Marc Antoine Olivier, Yohann Ndoye Brouard

Isreal – Tomer Frankel, Anastasia Gorbenko, Denis Loktev

Great Britain – Honey Osrin, Kayla Van Der Merwe, Sophie Yendell

Lithuania – Giedrius Titenus

Russia – Anna Egovorova

Sweden – Michelle Coleman, Robin Hanson, Roman Mityukov, Erik Persson

Switzerland – Jeremy Desplances, Lisa Mamie, Noe Ponti

Turkey – Beril Boecekler