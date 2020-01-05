Murray, Ellington Among 20-Strong English Youth Headed To FFN Golden Tour

2020 FFN GOLDEN TOUR CAMILLE MUFFAT – NICE

Friday, February 7th – Sunday, February 9th

Piscine Jean Bouin, Nice

LCM (50m)

Meet Information

The “Meeting International de Nice FFN Golden Tour Camille Muffat ” will take place from Friday, February 7th through Sunday, February 9th at the Jean Bouin indoor pool in Nice. In addition to the elite international athletes that typically take part in the prestigious competition, there are 20 Swim England young aspiring stars headed to Nice to soak up some choice racing experience.

The young English swimmers are part of the nation’s Talent Program, which aims at supporting athletes to take greater ownership over their planning for race day and execution of their race plans, developing coachable swimmers, as well as encouraging fast swims in the morning to progress to finals.

Swim England’s young contingent from the 2019 edition of the Nice meet included European Junior Championships finalist Edward Mildred, European Junior Championships silver medalist Honey Osrin and European Junior Championships gold medalist Kayla Van Der Merwe. The latter had an especially phenomenal 2019, taking a silver and bronze at the World Junior Championships as well.

This time around, Ellesmere College’s Pia Murray highlights the roster, with the Titan having recently committed to competing for the Florida State University Seminoles stateside.

Swim England Winter Nationals standout William Ellington of Millfield is also set to travel to Nice as part of the lineup.

Richard Blackshaw, former Stockport Metro head coach-turned-Swim England national talent officer, says of this year’s squad, “Being selected for the Swim England junior team to compete in Nice will provide the swimmers with valuable experience of competing abroad for their country.

“This will help them make a seamless transition from domestic competitions to the European Junior Championships and World Junior Championships.”

Swim England squad for 2020 FFN Golden Tour – Nice