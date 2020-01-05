NU Women, ASU Men Prevail After Tight Dual in Tempe

ARIZONA STATE V. NORTHWESTERN

January 4, 2019

Tempe, AZ

SCY

MEN’S MEET

Final scores

Arizona State 155, Northwestern 143

The Arizona State men clinched this meet over the visiting Northwestern Wildcats thanks to a 1-2 finish in the 200 free relay at the end of the meet to solidify their victory. Their A clocked a 1:19.46, getting a big 19.29 second leg from Evan Carlson, and their B posted a time of 1:21.79 to pretty easily get by Northwestern’s A (1:22.56).

Carlson was big individually for the Sun Devils, contributing two wins. He was 20.17 in the 50 free, leading an ASU 1-2-3 finish with Carter Swift (20.33) and Ethan Luc (20.62). In the 100 fly, he defeated Northwestern’s Federico Burdisso, 47.20 to 47.68. Carlson also clocked a 42.96 medley relay anchor as ASU went 3:14.71 to take down NU’s 3:16.13.

Swift added a win in the 100 free (44.06), also over Burdisso (44.55), while the Sun Devil took second in the 200 free (1:38.21) behind teammate Liam Bresette (1:38.10). The 500 free also went to the home team, as freshman Julian Hill went 4:29.36 to edge out NU’s DJ Hwang (4:29.48).

Hwang would take the 1000 free, though, going 9:15.94 to win by almost nine seconds. Burdisso also got a win, going 1:45.95 to win by over two seconds in the 200 fly. The two teams flip-flopped in the backstrokes, with ASU’s Zachary Poti going 48.71 over NU’s Manu Bacarizo (49.62) and Bacarizo getting the 200 back win by a hundredth, 1:45.44 to 1:45.44.

The Wildcats also swept the breaststrokes, with freshmen taking wins. Kevin Houseman was 56.07 to win the 100, with Marcus Mok second (56.60), while Mok took the 200 in 2:00.57 as he, Henry Blaul (2:04.93) and Houseman (2:05.99) went 1-2-3. Blaul also won the 200 IM (1:50.53) as NU went 1-2-3-4 to build a lead going into the final event, but the Sun Devils took it to them in the 200 free relay to clinch the meet.

WOMEN’S MEET

Final scores

Northwestern 164.5, Arizona State 133.5

The NU women kicked things off with a convincing 1-2 finish in the 400 medley relay, getting a 53.97 back leg from Calypso Sheridan on their A relay. Sheridan would go on to win the 200 IM (2:01.00) and hit a 54.11 to win the 100 back, along with a second-place finish in the 50 free (23.37) behind ASU’s Camryn Curry (23.06).

Miriam Guevara and Hannah Brunzell posted double wins for the Wildcats in Tempe. Guevara swept the butterflies, going 54.61 in the 100 and 1:59.28 in the 200. For Brunzell, it was the breaststrokes, where she went 1:01.99 to take the 100 and 2:14.85 to win the 200. Brunzell also took second in her third event, the 200 IM, behind Sheridan with a 2:04.41.

The Sun Devil women were quite dominant in the freestyle races, not giving up a single one. Curry, the 50 free winner, also took the 100 free in a time of 50.91 with Cierra Runge second (51.18). Erica Laning swam to a 1:49.14 in the 200 free, with Runge second again (1:49.92), and Emma Nordin collected wins in both distance free events. She was 4:51.66 in the 500 and 10:08.87 as ASU went 1-2-3 in the former and 1-2 in the latter.

Chloe Isleta also posted a win in the 200 back, going 1:58.73 there, and ASU finished on top in the 200 free relay (1:32.84), but the Wildcats had built enough of a lead to take this one.

This is Northwestern’s second defeat of a Pac-12 opponent this week after they downed Arizona on Friday, and they continue their undefeated dual meet season.