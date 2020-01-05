Broadview Heights 200 Free Relay Posts All-America Time at Mid-Season Invite

45th Annual Viking High School Invitational

December 20th-21st, 2019

Busbey Natatorium, Cleveland State University, Cleveland, Ohio

25y (SCY) Course

Results on Meet Mobile: “45th Annual Viking High School Invitational”

The Ohio high school swimming & diving season reached its midway point at the holiday, and the girls from Brecksville – Broadview Heights put up a highlight result heading into the new year at the Viking High School Invitational.

Heading toward the state championship meets, which will be held from February 20th-23rd in Canton, swam a midseason 1:35.29 in the 200 free relay that counts as an Automatic All-America time. The relay included 3 seniors, all of whom are Division I commits.

Riley McNichols, senior (commit to BGSU) – 24.51

Annie Krusinski, sophomore – 23.86

Karen Krosky, senior (commit to BGSU) – 23.73

Claire Kenney, senior (commit to Marshall) – 23.19

Final Time – 1:35.29

That time was over a second better than the 1:36.36 that Broadview Heights went last season at the State Championship meet in this relay to win the B final.

Annie Krusinski’s older brother Pete Krusinski, a senior, also stood out with a new lifetime best swim in the 100 breaststroke of 54.86. His previous fastest time was a 55.03 a week early at the USA Swimming Winter Junior East Championship meet. He’s an Ohio State commit, and also cut 4.5 seconds off his previous best time in the 200 IM. He finished 2nd in that race (1:49.94) to Tyler Hong of St. Ignatius, who also swam a lifetime best to win in 1:49.44.

Other Standout Performances: