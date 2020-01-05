NOVA of VA’s Allison Langenburg (2020) Verbally Commits to Air Force

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Allison Langenburg, a senior at The Steward School in Richmond, Virginia, has announced her verbal commitment to the United States Air Force Academy’s class of 2024. She will join the Falcons next fall with Bella Ratzlaff and Raquelle Roesch.

“I am so honored and excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at the United States Air Force Academy upon graduation! I’m so thrilled to have been granted this opportunity; thanks so much to my family, friends, and coaches for the undying support, and to the USAFA staff as well!”

Langenburg specializes in distance freestyle as well as the longer back, fly, and IM events. She placed 3rd in both the 200 free (1:54.46) and 500 free (5:00.10) at the 2019 Virginia Independent School State Championships in her junior year season. In club swimming, Langenburg represents NOVA of Virginia Aquatics. She improved her lifetime bests last season in the SCY 50/100/1000 free, 100 breast, and 400 IM and in the LCM 50 free, 100 back, 200 breast, 100 fly, and 200/400 IM. At Virginia Swimming’s Senior Long Course Championships in July, she finaled in the 200 free (34th), 400 free (24th), 800 free (17th), 1500 free (17th), 200 fly (23rd), and 400 IM (16th).

Langenburg’s best mile time would have put her 20th at 2019 Mountain West Conference Championships. It took 1:52.44/4:58.53 to get second swims in the 200/500 free and 4:29.50 to score in the 400 IM last year.

Top SCY times:

1650 free – 17:11.46

1000 free – 10:22.57

500 free – 4:59.74

200 free – 1:53.41

200 back – 2:06.48

200 fly – 2:08.31

400 IM – 4:30.29

