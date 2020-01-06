French Sprinter Max Berg Commits to Kentucky for 2020-21

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Max Berg, who swims for Montpellier Metropole Natation, has announced his verbal commitment to the University of Kentucky in the class of 2024. He’ll join Caleb Tuckerman, CJ Layne, and Zane Rosely in Lexington next fall.

Berg specializes in sprint free and back. A member of the French Junior National Team, he represented France at 2019 LEN European Junior Swimming Championships in the 50 free, 100 free and 50 back. He made semi-finals of the 50 back and finished 10th overall with 26.24. He competed at 2019 French Short Course National Championships in December, where he made the B final in the 100 IM. He also competed in the 50 free (44th in heats), 100 free (74th), 200 free (41st), 50 back (25th), and 100 back (26th) and scored PBs in the SCM 200 free, 50/100 back, and 100 IM.

Top SCM times:

50 free – 22.79 (20.53)

100 free – 51.44 (46.34)

200 free – 1:50.46 (1:39.51)

50 back – 25.62 (23.08)

100 back – 55.17 (49.70)

Top LCM times:

50 free – 22.99 (19.99)

100 free – 51.29 (44.76)

200 free – 1.54.07 (1:39.88)

50 back – 26.05 (22.92)

100 back – 56.58 (49.89)

200 IM – 2:06.70 (1:51.26)

Berg is still outside the conference scoring range but he’s close in the 50 free; it took 19.95 to get a second swim at the 2019 SEC Championships. In his other events, in order to have scored last year he would have needed 43.82 in the 100 free; 1:36.25 in the 200 free; 47.71 in the 100 back; and 1:46.47 in the 200 IM.

