3 Pool Records Broken as UCLA Downs UCSD

UCLA vs UCSD (Women’s Dual)

January 3rd, 2020

Canyonview Aquatic Center, La Jolla, CA

Short Course Yards

Results

TEAM SCORES

UCLA – 184 UCSD – 78

UCLA bested UCSD by 106 points in a women’s dual at UCSD on January 3rd. Despite the loss in the team battle, UCSD opened the meet with a bang, taking down their pool record in the 200 medley relay. The UCSD squad of Jordan Phillips (26.26), Grace Murphy (29.09), Miranda Renner (24.51), and Brittney Miles (23.07) combined for a final time of 1:42.93, undercutting the previous pool record of 1:43.17, which was held by San Diego State.

UCLA’s Stephanie Su kicked off the individual races of the day by breaking the pool record in the 1000 free. The Bruins freshman negative split the race, flipping at the 500 mark in 5:07.19, then opening up a 5:04.15 on the back 500, finishing in 10:11.34. Su came in just narrowly under the previous pool record of 10:11.36, which was held by Rice’s Hanna Huston. Senior teammate Kenisha Liu then took the 200 free, clocking a 1:51.51. Liu was also a member of the winning UCLA 200 free relay, anchoring the sqaud in 23.68. Claire Grover led the team off in 23.66, and was followed by Maisie Jameson (23.61), Sophia Kosturos (23.55), and Liu for a 1:34.50.

Claire Grover also won the 50 free and 200 breast. In the 50, Grover clocked a 22.99, out-pacing the field by .58 seconds. In the 200 breast, Grover swam a 2:18.16, establishing an early lead and holding on for victory. Sophia Kosturos (UCLA) won the 100 back in another pool record of 54.80. Kosturos was dominant in the race, posting the fastest first 50 in the field by 1.6 seconds, and the fastest 2nd 50 in the field by 1.3 seconds.

PRESS RELEASE – UCLA:

LA JOLLA, Calif. – The UCLA swim and dive team opened its 2020 calendar year with a strong 184-78 win over UC San Diego on Friday afternoon at the Canyonview Aquatics Center.

The victory extended the Bruins’ season-opening winning streak to six. Despite not having competed since late November, Friday’s margin of victory was UCLA’s largest of the season so far.

A pair of freshmen set pool records on Friday to highlight the UCLA win.

First, Stephanie Su won the 1000 free with a time of 10:11.34 to establish a new standard for Canyonview. Then a few minutes later, Sophia Kosturos broke the pool record in the 100 back with a time of 54.80.

Overall, a Bruin won 11 of 12 individual events against UCSD (1-3). A total of 10 different swimmers recorded victories for UCLA across those 11 events.

Sophomore Claire Grover was the lone swimmer to pick up multiple wins, as she claimed the crown in both the 50 free and 200 breast.

After finishing second in the 200 medley relay, Su got the Bruins back on track with her record performance in the 1000 free. UCLA finished 1-2-3 in that event, as Su was followed by freshman Lauryn Johnson (10:17.41) and sophomore Katie Sulkevich (10:20.23)

The Bruins went ahead for good after placing 1-2-3 in the following event as well, the 200 free. Senior Kenisha Liu finished first with a 1:51.51, followed by freshmen Brooke Schaffer (1:51.99) and Daniella Hawkins (1:53.85).

In the ensuing race, Kosturos logged her record time in the 100 back to give the Bruins a third consecutive event win.

Senior Amy Okada sent the Bruins into the first break of the session on a high note, claiming the 200 fly title at 2:03.65 and starting a string of eight consecutive wins for UCLA.

After the break, Grover sprinted to a first place finish in the 50 free with a 22.99, the only swimmer to break the 23-second mark. Maisie Jameson (23.94, third) also scored for the Bruins.

UCLA would go on to finish 1-2-3 in each of the next two events, the 100 free and 200 back.

Freshman Rachel Rhee was the star in the 100 free, touching first with a time of 51.06 to edge out Liu (51.31).

Sophomore Abriana Howard swam a 2:02.60 in the 200 back to pick up her first win of the afternoon. She was followed by Ella Kirschke (2:03.08) and Delaney Smith (2:03.63).

Grover avenged UCLA’s second-place finish in the 100 breast by winning the 200 breast at 2:18.16. Hawkins would go on to win the 500 free at 4:58.88 to give UCLA a sweep in the distance events before freshman Gabby Dang claimed the 100 fly title at 55.60 to hand the Bruins a commanding lead heading into the final two events.

After another break, Smith gave UCLA its final win of the day with a first-place time of 4:25.09 in the 400 IM. The Bruins also had the 2-3 finishers in Jessica Epps (4:28.47) and Su (4:32.57).

UC San Diego finished the meet with first place finishes in both relay races as well as a narrow victory for Katja Pavicevic in the 100 breast, beating out Rhee by just two-hundreths of a second.

UCLA returns to action next weekend with an away dual meet at Pac-12 rival Washington State on Saturday, Jan. 11 at 11:00 a.m. The Cougars are 3-3 so far on the season.

PRESS RELEASE – UCSD:

LA JOLLA, Calif. – The UC San Diego women’s swimming and diving team had strong relay performances but ultimately fell to UCLA 182-79 at Canyonview Aquatic Center.

The Tritons kicked off the meet with a win in the 200-yard medley relay. The team of Jordan Phillips , Grace Murphy , Miranda Renner and Brittney Miles took first with a new pool record time of 1:43.24. In the 200-yard freestyle relay, Miles, Murphy, Amanda Rios and Cody Hargadon placed second, just .17 seconds off of first.

Katja Pavicevic won the only individual event for the day for UC San Diego. The freshman touched the wall first with a time of 1:04.27 in the 100-yard breaststroke. Pavicevic had another podium finish in the 200-yard breaststroke and edged out teammate Murphy for second place.

Phillips came in second in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 57.62. Renner beat out teammate Phillips to place third in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 56.40.

Miles, the school record holder in the 50-yard freestyle, came in second with a time of 23.57. Ellie Whitney added a third-place finish for the Tritons in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:07.60.

UP NEXT

The Tritons have a quick turnaround and will head up to Cal State Bakersfield for a noon meet tomorrow. Both teams will compete against Cal State Bakersfield while the women will also compete against Loyola Marymount.

