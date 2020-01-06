Episcopal Academy Senior Hadley DeBruyn Commits to Penn

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Hadley DeBruyn, a senior at Episcopal Academy in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania, has announced her verbal commitment to the University of Pennsylvania. She’ll join Penn’s class of 2024 with Charlotte Krevitt, Ellen Holmquist, and Jillian Johnson next fall.

“I’m super excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim for the University of Pennsylvania! I chose Penn because of the unique combination of athletics and academics, and the amazing team and coaching staff. I immediately connected with Coach Schnur, and I know he is the right person to help me achieve my goals. I can’t wait to be on Penn’s beautiful campus and be a part of the vibrant community in the City of Brotherly Love. Thank you to my family, friends, and coaches who have supported me in this process! Go Quakers!”

DeBruyn is a versatile athlete who swims a variety of events. In high school swimming, she won the 500 free (4:50.81) at 2017 Eastern Interscholastic Swimming Championships as a freshman. She was also runner-up in the 200 IM (2:03.85) that year. In her sophomore season, she swam the 200 free (3rd with 1:52.54) and 100 back (2nd with 56.34). Last season it was the 500 free (4th with 4:58.03) and 200 IM (4th with 2:03.28) again.

In club swimming, DeBruyn was a member of Delaware Swim Team’s National Age Group Record-setting 4×100 free relay for the 11-12 age group in 2015. She attended USA Swimming’s Eastern Zone Select Camp in 2016. DeBruyn currently swims for Suburban Seahawks Club. She competed at 2019 NCSA Summer Championship and notched PBs in the 50/100/200m back. A two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, her best SCY times include:

400 IM – 4:21.19

200 IM – 2:03.28

1000 free – 10:09.07

500 free – 4:50.81

200 free – 1:51.18

200 back – 1:59.59

100 back – 56.01

