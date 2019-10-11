Ellen Holmquist Announces Verbal Commitment to Penn for 2020

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Ellen Holmquist has verbally committed to the application process* at the University of Pennsylvania. She will join the Quakers in the fall of 2020. Holmquist hails from Wilton, Connecticut and comes from a long line of Division I swimmers. Her older sister Emma Holmquist currently swims for Penn in the class of 2020; her brother Stephen Holmquist swam for University of Michigan in the class of 2019; her father Peter Holmquist was also at Michigan (class of 1987); and her grandfather Eric Holmquist swam at Purdue in the class of 1953.

“Beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at the University of Pennsylvania. Big Thanks to my friends, family, and coaches who helped get me where I am today!! GO QUAKERS!!”

Holmquist, who swims under Randy Erlenbach for the Wilton Y Wahoos, is a Winter Nationals qualifier in the 400 IM. She also swims breaststroke and freestyle events and is a two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American. She has been a finalist at every YMCA Short Course and Long Course National Championships since 2016. At this summer’s Long Course YNats, Holmquist came in 11th in the 200 free and 10th in the 400 free, earning PBs in both events. She also swam the 100/200 breaststrokes. A week later she competed at Speedo Junior Nationals in the 200 breast. In short-course season, Holmquist finished 20th in the 200 breast, 14th in the 200 IM, and 10th in the 400 IM at YNats. She earned PBs in the 100/200 breast and 200/400 IM.

Holmquist’s best times would have helped the Quakers in the 400 IM (where she would have made the B final), the 200 breast (C final), and 500 free (C final).

It took 2:04.70 to score in the 200 IM and 1:52.49 to make it back in the 200 free.

Best times:

Event SCY LCM 400 IM 4:21.07 4:57.19 200 breast 2:19.61 2:43.01 200 IM 2:04.70 2:22.93 500 free 4:56.99 4:26.27 200 free 1:52.86 2:06.83

*IVY LEAGUE DISCLAIMER: A “verbal commitment” by a coach is not an offer of admission, as only the Admissions Office has that authority. An Ivy League coach can only commit his or her support in the admissions process. Moreover, an Ivy League Likely Letter is not an offer of admission to the university.

