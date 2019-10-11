Freestyler Tait Harvey Commits to D2 Powerhouse Lindenwood

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Liberty, Missouri’s Tait Harvey has announced his verbal commitment to Lindenwood University for the fall of 2020. Harvey is a member of the Missouri Valley LSC Athlete Committee. He swims for Club North Swimming and Liberty High School and specializes in distance freestyle. In high school he adds backstroke to his repertoire. Last fall at the MSHSAA Class 2 Boys State Championships, Harvey placed 8th in the 200 free (1:44.98) and 16th in the 100 back (54.76 in prelims). He also swam on the 3rd-place 400 free relay (48.50 split) and 8th-place 200 free relay (22.17 anchor).

Harvey went best times in all his main events this summer, including LCM 50/100/200/400/800/1500 free, 100 fly, and 400 IM. He competed in the 200/400/800 freestyle events at Des Moines Futures and in the 100 fly (where he took 8th) and 400 IM at the LSC Long Course Championships. He also swam at Jenks Sectionals, finaling in the 200 free and 400 free and finishing top-10 in the 800 and 1500.

Lindenwood finished second behind Delta State in the New South Interscholastic Swim Conference Championships last year. This year they are competing in Great Lakes Valley Conference. Harvey would have scored for the Lions at 2019 NSISCs in the top-8 of the 1000 free and 1650 free and in the B final of the 500 free. At GLVCs he would have been just outside scoring range in his main events, as they only run an A final and a B final.

Top SCY times

200 free – 1:44.25

500 free – 4:40.03

1000 free – 9:38.27

1650 free – 16:12.03

I'm excited to announce my verbal commitment to Lindenwood University, where I will continue my academic and athletic career. I would like to thank my family, coaches, and anyone who has helped me get to where I am today.🦁#oneroar @lindenwoodswimdive @CNSwimming @LHSswimanddive pic.twitter.com/8k4qGXn7xw — Tait Harvey (@tait_swims) October 4, 2019

