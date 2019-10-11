Pepperdine Cancels Day 1 Of Malibu Invite Due To Fires, Air Quality

Pepperdine University has canceled day 1 of its home swimming & diving invite due to wildfires in California that are affecting air quality in the area. The meet will be condensed into one session at noon on Saturday.

Pepperdine announced the news on its website today. The Malibu Invite was originally scheduled for Friday and Saturday, with diving at 10:30 AM Friday and swimming at 4:30 PM. The diving portion has been moved back to Saturday morning (at 8:30 AM), and all swimming events will take place starting at noon Saturday, instead of the originally-scheduled 9 AM start time.

Here’s what the condensed meet order will look like:

200 Medley Relay

200 Free

200 Fly

200 Breast

50 Free

200 Back

500 Free

100 Fly

100 Free

100 Back

100 Breast

200 IM

200 Free

The Pepperdine meet is set to include Texas Christian, California Baptist, Azusa Pacific, Dixie State, Biola, Cal Lutheran, Occidental, The Master’s and Westmont, per the school’s press release before the meet.

A series of wildfires are ripping through Southern California this week. Pepperdine is in Malibu, which sits just to the south of both the Wendy fire and the Saddleridge fire. Strong winds have been helping the fires spread, and the blazes have also led to power outages, and power companies have been instituting rolling power blackouts as a safety measure.