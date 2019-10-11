SMU Will Host 26th Annual SMU Classic This Weekend (Women)

Southern Methodist University women’s swimming and diving team will host the 26th Annual SMU Classic this Friday, October 11 and Saturday, October 12 at the Robson & Lindley Aquatics Center and Barr-McMillion Natatorium in Dallas, Texas. Meet is set to start at 6:30pm on Friday and 11am on Saturday with swimmers from SMU, Auburn (No.11), Miami, Louisville (No.13), Iowa, and Northwestern expected to make an appearance.
The SMU Classic is a fun, fast-paced meet following a different format than a typical college dual meet. Over a two day span, the meet will feature 12 individual events, four relays, and two diving events. The biggest catch; each school’s roster can only consist of eight swimmers and one diver. Individual events will run two heats (Consolation & Championship) and only one swimmer per school will be allowed in each heat, with a maximum participation in three events per day.
At the 2018 invite, multiple swimmers achieved NCAA invite times in both individual, relay, and diving events. Grace Oglesby of Louisville cruised to a 51.65 in the 100 butterfly, while SMU’s Andrea Podmaníková dropped a 2:09.57 in the 200 breaststroke.
Louisville took over the pool last year, winning the SMU Classic title with a score of 358 points with USC in second with 312. This meet boasts some of the most competitive swimming we will see until the mid-season invites, at least.
Start times central time zone? Any streaming?
smumustangs.com then follow the prompts to the women’s swimming schedule and click on “Watch” it will livestream the entire two days.