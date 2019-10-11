Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Practice + Pancakes: Mizzou Swims 10×100 @ 1:30… But Think They’re Doing 30

During SwimSwam’s time in Columbia, Missouri, we sat in on a 2nd practice with the Mizzou tigers. Today was a test set for the tigers, and one they had done a couple weeks earlier: 30×100 @ 1:30, broken into 3 sets of 10 with breaks in between sets.

Today they were only going through 1 round of the 10×100, not 3. Head coach Andrew Grevers, however, purposefully did not tell them that. You can hear how the tigers tried to improve their performances from last time to this time in their post-set meeting, and their shock when they find out they aren’t doing the other 2 rounds. Instead, they finished up their practice with a few fast efforts (ample rest between):

3×50

2×75

1×100

