UC Santa Cruz Works Speed in the Water, Hypoxic Out of the Water | PRACTICE + PANCAKES

**Breath control work can be dangerous. Do not attempt. For more information on the dangers of Shallow Water Blackout, see here**
We went to a taper practice with the UC Santa Cruz Banana Slugs, headed by Matthew Crawford. On this rainy Wednesday afternoon, Crawford wanted his team to get comfortable with being uncomfortable. The main set was as follows:
3x
- 75 Fast, 5 Breaths of Rest
- 25 MAX, then get out
- 2x 5 Breaths, then Max Breath hold
- 100 Easy
THEN
3x
- 3×50 Descend @ 1:00
- 25 MAX-5 Breaths-25 MAX-4 Breaths- 25 MAX-10 Breaths-25 MAX-Get Out
- 2x 5 Breaths, Max Breath Hold
- 150 Easy