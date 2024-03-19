2024 Japanese Olympic Trials: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2024 JAPANESE OLYMPIC TRIALS

We entering day 3 of the 7-day Japanese Olympic Trials which follow the elongated format of heats, semi-finals and finals for most of the events.

Tonight’s lineup consists of just one semi-final of the women’s 100m back which means Olympic berths are on the line in every race thereafter.

34-year-old Ryosuke Irie will be featured in the men’s 100m back with the racing mainstay vying for a remarkable 5th Olympic Games appearance.

The men’s 200m free is also on the agenda, with a tight field led by teen Konosuke Yanagimoto; however, national record holder and 2019 World Championships medalist Katsuhiro Matsumoto is lurking among the pack.

And the women’s 400m IM field demonstrated its depth this morning with seven swimmers checking in at 4:43.2 or faster. Veteran and double Olympic champion from 2020 Yui Ohashi will try to fend off 17-year-old Mio Narita along with top-seeded Ageha Tanigawa this evening.

WOMEN’S 100 BACK – SEMI-FINAL

Japanese National Record – 58.70 – Aya Terakawa, 2013

Asian Record – 58.70 – Aya Terakawa, 2013

World Record – 57.33 – Kaylee McKeown (AUS) 2023

JASF QT – 59.49

Top 8:

WOMEN’S 400 IM – FINAL

Japanese National Record – 4:30.82 – Yui Ohashi , 2018

, 2018 Asian Record – 4:28.43 – Yu Shiwen (CHN), 2012

World Record – 4:25.87 – Summer McIntosh (CAN), 2023

JASF QT – 4:38.53

GOLD –

SILVER –

BRONZE –

MEN’S 200 FREE – FINAL

Japanese National Record – 1:44.65 – Katsuhiro Matsumoto , 2021

, 2021 Asian Record – 1:44.39 – Sun Yang (CHN), 2017

World Record – 1:42.00 – Paul Biedermann (GER), 2009

JASF QT – 1:45.84

GOLD –

SILVER –

BRONZE –

MEN’S 100 BACK – FINAL

Japanese National Record – 52.24 – Ryosuke Irie , 2009

, 2009 Asian Record – 51.86 – Xu Jiayu (CHN), 2017

World Record – 51.60 – Thomas Ceccon (ITA), 2022

JASF QT – 53.21

GOLD –

SILVER –

BRONZE –

WOMEN’S 100 BREAST – FINAL

Japanese National Record – 1:05.19 – Reona Aoki , 2022

, 2022 Asian Record – 1:05.19 – Reona Aoki , 2022

, 2022 World Record – 1:04.13 – Lilly King (USA), 2017

JASF QT – 1:06.47

GOLD –

SILVER –

BRONZE –

WOMEN’S 200 FREE – FINAL

Japanese National Record – 1:54.85 – Rikako Ikee , 2018

, 2018 Asian Record – 1:53.92 – Siobhan Haughey (HKG), 2021

World Record – 1:52.85 – Mollie O’Callaghan (AUS), 2023

JASF QT – 1:56.55

GOLD –

SILVER –

BRONZE –

WOMEN’S 50 FLY – FINAL

Japanese National Record – 25.11 – Rikako Ikee, 2018

Asian Record – 25.05 – Zhang Yufei (CHN), 2023

World Record – 24.43 – Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 2014

GOLD –

SILVER –

BRONZE –