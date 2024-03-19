2024 Japanese Olympic Trials: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2024 JAPANESE OLYMPIC TRIALS
- Sunday, March 17th – Sunday, March 24th
- Tokyo Aquatics Center
- LCM (50m)
- Japan’s Olympic Selection Criteria
We entering day 3 of the 7-day Japanese Olympic Trials which follow the elongated format of heats, semi-finals and finals for most of the events.
Tonight’s lineup consists of just one semi-final of the women’s 100m back which means Olympic berths are on the line in every race thereafter.
34-year-old Ryosuke Irie will be featured in the men’s 100m back with the racing mainstay vying for a remarkable 5th Olympic Games appearance.
The men’s 200m free is also on the agenda, with a tight field led by teen Konosuke Yanagimoto; however, national record holder and 2019 World Championships medalist Katsuhiro Matsumoto is lurking among the pack.
And the women’s 400m IM field demonstrated its depth this morning with seven swimmers checking in at 4:43.2 or faster. Veteran and double Olympic champion from 2020 Yui Ohashi will try to fend off 17-year-old Mio Narita along with top-seeded Ageha Tanigawa this evening.
WOMEN’S 100 BACK – SEMI-FINAL
- Japanese National Record – 58.70 – Aya Terakawa, 2013
- Asian Record – 58.70 – Aya Terakawa, 2013
- World Record – 57.33 – Kaylee McKeown (AUS) 2023
- JASF QT – 59.49
WOMEN’S 400 IM – FINAL
- Japanese National Record – 4:30.82 – Yui Ohashi, 2018
- Asian Record – 4:28.43 – Yu Shiwen (CHN), 2012
- World Record – 4:25.87 – Summer McIntosh (CAN), 2023
- JASF QT – 4:38.53
MEN’S 200 FREE – FINAL
- Japanese National Record – 1:44.65 – Katsuhiro Matsumoto, 2021
- Asian Record – 1:44.39 – Sun Yang (CHN), 2017
- World Record – 1:42.00 – Paul Biedermann (GER), 2009
- JASF QT – 1:45.84
MEN’S 100 BACK – FINAL
- Japanese National Record – 52.24 – Ryosuke Irie, 2009
- Asian Record – 51.86 – Xu Jiayu (CHN), 2017
- World Record – 51.60 – Thomas Ceccon (ITA), 2022
- JASF QT – 53.21
WOMEN’S 100 BREAST – FINAL
- Japanese National Record – 1:05.19 – Reona Aoki, 2022
- Asian Record – 1:05.19 – Reona Aoki, 2022
- World Record – 1:04.13 – Lilly King (USA), 2017
- JASF QT – 1:06.47
WOMEN’S 200 FREE – FINAL
- Japanese National Record – 1:54.85 – Rikako Ikee, 2018
- Asian Record – 1:53.92 – Siobhan Haughey (HKG), 2021
- World Record – 1:52.85 – Mollie O’Callaghan (AUS), 2023
- JASF QT – 1:56.55
WOMEN’S 50 FLY – FINAL
- Japanese National Record – 25.11 – Rikako Ikee, 2018
- Asian Record – 25.05 – Zhang Yufei (CHN), 2023
- World Record – 24.43 – Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 2014
