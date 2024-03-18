2024 Japanese Olympic Trials – Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2024 JAPANESE OLYMPIC TRIALS
- Sunday, March 17th – Sunday, March 24th
- Tokyo Aquatics Center
- LCM (50m)
We’re entering day 2 of the 2024 Japanese Olympic Trials, the meet that represents the sole qualification opportunity for Japanese swimmers to earn Paris 2024 berths.
Day one rendered no qualifiers against the stiff Japanese Swimming Federation (JASF) – mandated qualification times. Then already this morning we saw Tomoru Honda miss out on making the final of the men’s 400m IM despite being a favorite for the podium. Nothing is a sure thing when it comes to a stress-heavy Trials meet.
Today we’ll see leukemia survivor Rikako Ikee attempt to make her 3rd Olympic Games appearance, racing in the women’s 100m fly. She already nailed a swift time of 57.03 in last night’s semi-final to take the top seed, putting up the fastest performance since her comeback to competitive racing in late 2020.
MEN’S 200 FREE – SEMI-FINAL
- Japanese National Record – 1:44.65 – Katsuhiro Matsumoto, 2021
- Asian Record – 1:44.39 – Sun Yang (CHN), 2017
- World Record – 1:42.00 – Paul Biedermann (GER), 2009
- JASF QT – 1:45.84
Top 8:
WOMEN’S 100 BREAST – SEMI-FINAL
- Japanese National Record – 1:05.19 – Reona Aoki, 2022
- Asian Record – 1:05.19 – Reona Aoki, 2022
- World Record – 1:04.13 – Lilly King (USA), 2017
- JASF QT – 1:06.47
Top 8:
MEN’S 100 BACK – SEMI-FINAL
- Japanese National Record – 52.24 – Ryosuke Irie, 2009
- Asian Record – 51.86 – Xu Jiayu (CHN), 2017
- World Record – 51.60 – Thomas Ceccon (ITA), 2022
- JASF QT – 53.21
Top 8:
WOMEN’S 200 FREE – SEMI-FINAL
- Japanese National Record – 1:54.85 – Rikako Ikee, 2018
- Asian Record – 1:53.92 – Siobhan Haughey (HKG), 2021
- World Record – 1:52.85 – Mollie O’Callaghan (AUS), 2023
- JASF QT – 1:56.55
Top 8:
MEN’S 400 IM – FINAL
- Japanese National Record – 4:06.05 – Kosuke Hagino, 2016
- Asian Record – 4:06.05 – Kosuke Hagino, 2016
- World Record – 4:02.50 – Leon Marchand (FRA), 2023
- JASF QT – 4:10.63
GOLD –
SILVER –
BRONZE –
WOMEN’S 100 FLY – FINAL
- Japanese National Record – 56.08 – Rikako Ikee, 2018
- Asian Record – 55.62 – Zhang Yufei (CHN), 2020
- World Record – 55.48 – Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 2016
- JASF QT – 57.34
GOLD –
SILVER –
BRONZE –
MEN’S 100 BREAST – FINAL
- Japanese National Record – 58.78 – Yasuhiro Koseki, 2018
- Asian Record – 57.69 – Qin Haiyang (CHN), 2023
- World Record – 56.88 – Adam Peaty (GBR), 2019
- JASF QT – 59.26
GOLD –
SILVER –
BRONZE –
MEN’S 50 FLY – FINAL
- Japanese National Record – 23.13 – Takeshi Kawamoto, 2023
- Asian Record – 22.93 – Joseph Schooling (SGP), 2017
- World Record – 22.27 – Andrii Govorov (UKR), 2018
GOLD –
SILVER –
BRONZE –
I can’t find the stream on YouTube. Am I missing something obvious?
I only see the prelims link for today (day 2) as well right now.
Only prelims are on YouTube. Finals are on NHK1 but geoblocked. Got this link from Twitter but it doesn’t work with my VPN but I know someone else was able to watch it with a VPN so might be worth a try.
https://plus.nhk.jp/watch/st/e1_2024031730144