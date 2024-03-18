Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

World Championships Medalist Daiya Seto Misses 400 IM Olympic QT

2024 JAPANESE OLYMPIC TRIALS

It was a shocker of a day for the men’s 400m IM at the Japanese Olympic Trials.

First, medal favorite Tomoru Honda missed out on making the final entirely. During this morning’s heats, 22-year-old Honda clocked a time of 4:16.97. That was well off the 4:09.98 personal best he put on the books last December to render him 10th and out of the top 8.

Then, during tonight’s final, 13-time world champion Daiya Seto missed hitting the Japanese Swimming Federation (JASF)-mandated qualification time of 4:10.63 needed for Paris.

18-year-old Tomoyuki Matsushita upstaged Seto this evening. Carrying a final 100m free of 56.71, Matsushita got to the wall first in 4:10.04, a new lifetime best. Seto touched nearly a second later in 4:10.84, a result .19 shy of the QT.

Seto has proven on multiple occasions he is more than capable of producing the QT. He owns a lifetime best of 4:06.09 from 2020 and possesses  6 of the top 10 Japanese performances of all time.

At last year’s JPN World Championships Trials, Seto put up a 4:07.92 scorcher. He then hit a result of 4:09.41 to reap bronze in Fukuoka.

Seto still has an Olympic qualification opportunity in the men’s 200m IM, an event in which is ranks 9th in the world with a season-best 1:57.54, a time already within .03 of the 1:57.51 QT.

2
Sun Yangs Hammer
34 seconds ago

The lights were brighter than expected

Last edited 25 seconds ago by Sun Yangs Hammer
PFA
29 minutes ago

Yeah if this doesn’t change JASF idk what will

