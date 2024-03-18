Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Rikako Ikee Makes The Japanese Olympic Team For Paris 2024

2024 JAPANESE OLYMPIC TRIALS

It was a whirlwind of emotions on day two of the 2024 Japanese Olympic Trials.

5 years removed from her leukemia diagnosis, 23-year-old Rikako Ikee fought her way onto the Olympic roster for the 2024 Games in Paris.

Ikee competed in tonight’s final of the women’s 100m butterfly where she entered as the top-seeded swimmer, courtesy of her 57.03 semi-final showstopper.

This evening, Ikee was upstaged by 17-year-old Mizuki Hirai who grabbed the gold in a new lifetime best of 56.91. However, Ikee’s still-solid 57.30 showing for silver also dipped under the Japanese Swimming Federation (JASF)-mandated selection standard of 57.34 for both women to qualify for Paris.

Ikee’s 57.03 and 57.30 results represent her fastest since returning to competitive swimming after having battled leukemia for most of 2019. The sprinter and two-time Olympian is the Japanese record holder in this event with her best time of 56.08, which she recorded en route to gold at the 2018 Pan Pacific Championships.

She’s been training under Michael Bohl in Australia since the fall and the new environment is working for her. She’ll also be contesting the 50m and 100m freestyle events later at these Trials.

WOMEN’S 100 FLY – FINAL

  • Japanese National Record – 56.08 – Rikako Ikee, 2018
  • Asian Record – 55.62 – Zhang Yufei (CHN), 2020
  • World Record – 55.48 – Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 2016
  • JASF QT – 57.34

GOLD – Mizuki Hirai, 56.91 *OLY Qualifying
SILVER – Rikako Ikee, 57.30 *OLY Qualifying
BRONZE – Shiho Matsumoto, 57.31 *New Student Record

Mizuki’s monster PB now ranks her 8th in the world this season at just 17 years of age. Ikee is 13th in the world at the moment.

2023-2024 LCM Women 100 Fly

YufeiCHN
ZHANG
09/27
55.86
2Angelina
KOHLER 		GER56.1102/11
3Torri
HUSKE		USA56.1303/07
4Regan
SMITH		USA56.3303/07
5Emma
MCKEON		AUS56.4002/24
6Claire
CURZAN 		USA56.6102/12
7Gretchen
WALSH 		USA56.7801/12
8Sarah
SJOESTROEM 		SWE56.9210/15
9 Louise
HANSSON		SWE56.9402/12
9 Margaret
MACNEIL		CAN56.9410/22
11Brianna
Throssell 		AUS56.9702/12
12Rikako
IKEE 		JPN57.0303/17
13MIZUKI
HIRAI 		JPN57.1303/17
14Shiho
Matsumoto		JPN57.4603/17
15Alexandria
PERKINS 		AUS57.4812/11
View Top 31»

Pan Fan
17 seconds ago

A very happy news. So happy for her 💐

0
0
Reply
bubbles
33 minutes ago

🎉🎉🎉

2
0
Reply
Sapiens Ursus
44 minutes ago

Very inspiring, I really have no excuses for being a couch bum

6
0
Reply
Joel
45 minutes ago

Yes!!!!!!!

3
0
Reply
Swemmer
45 minutes ago

Everybody in the world is rooting for her to do well, so glad to see her finally begin to regain her 2018 form 🤩🤩🤩

7
0
Reply

About Retta Race

Retta Race

Former Masters swimmer and coach Loretta (Retta) thrives on a non-stop but productive schedule. Nowadays, that includes having just earned her MBA while working full-time in IT while owning French 75 Boutique while also providing swimming insight for BBC.

Read More »

