Rikako Ikee Makes The Japanese Olympic Team For Paris 2024

2024 JAPANESE OLYMPIC TRIALS

It was a whirlwind of emotions on day two of the 2024 Japanese Olympic Trials.

5 years removed from her leukemia diagnosis, 23-year-old Rikako Ikee fought her way onto the Olympic roster for the 2024 Games in Paris.

Ikee competed in tonight’s final of the women’s 100m butterfly where she entered as the top-seeded swimmer, courtesy of her 57.03 semi-final showstopper.

This evening, Ikee was upstaged by 17-year-old Mizuki Hirai who grabbed the gold in a new lifetime best of 56.91. However, Ikee’s still-solid 57.30 showing for silver also dipped under the Japanese Swimming Federation (JASF)-mandated selection standard of 57.34 for both women to qualify for Paris.

Ikee’s 57.03 and 57.30 results represent her fastest since returning to competitive swimming after having battled leukemia for most of 2019. The sprinter and two-time Olympian is the Japanese record holder in this event with her best time of 56.08, which she recorded en route to gold at the 2018 Pan Pacific Championships.

She’s been training under Michael Bohl in Australia since the fall and the new environment is working for her. She’ll also be contesting the 50m and 100m freestyle events later at these Trials.

WOMEN’S 100 FLY – FINAL

Japanese National Record – 56.08 – Rikako Ikee , 2018

, 2018 Asian Record – 55.62 – Zhang Yufei (CHN), 2020

World Record – 55.48 – Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 2016

JASF QT – 57.34

GOLD – Mizuki Hirai, 56.91 *OLY Qualifying

SILVER – Rikako Ikee, 57.30 *OLY Qualifying

BRONZE – Shiho Matsumoto, 57.31 *New Student Record

Mizuki’s monster PB now ranks her 8th in the world this season at just 17 years of age. Ikee is 13th in the world at the moment.