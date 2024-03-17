2024 Japanese Olympic Trials: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2024 JAPANESE OLYMPIC TRIALS

The first finals session of the 2024 Japanese Olympic Trials gets underway as swimmers vie for slots on the nation’s roster for Paris.

Among the contestants today are Rikako Ikee, Ippei Watanabe and Waka Kobori. We’ll see the women’s 100m fly and men’s 100m breast semi-finals, followed by the finals of the men’s and women’s 400m free. The non-Olympic men’s 50m back final will cap off the session.

WOMEN’S 100 FLY – SEMI-FINAL

Japanese National Record – 56.08 – Rikako Ikee , 2018

, 2018 Asian Record – 55.62 – Zhang Yufei (CHN), 2020

World Record – 55.48 – Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 2016

JASF QT – 57.34

Top 8:

23-year-old Rikako Ikee wowed the crowd in this women’s 100m fly semi-final by posting a speedy outing of 57.03. That got her hand on the wall to land lane 4 for tomorrow night’s final ahead of 17-year-old Mizuki Hirai.

Hirai clocked a lifetime best of 57.23 in the morning and shaved another .10 off tonight to check in at 57.13. Both women dipped under the Japanese Swimming Federation (JASF)-mandated qualification standard of 57.34, although they’ll need to repeat that caliber of performance in tomorrow night’s final.

Ikee’s time represents her fastest since returning to competitive swimming after having battled leukemia for most of 2019. The sprinter and two-time Olympian is the Japanese record holder in this event with her best time of 56.08, which she recorded en route to gold at the 2018 Pan Pacific Championships.

She’s been training under Michael Bohl in Australia since the fall.

Ikee competed last month at a meet in Australia, the Victorian Open Championships, where she clipped Emma McKeon en route to winning the 50 fly (25.84). She also posted times of 25.51 in the 50 free, 55.45 in the 100 free, and 58.40 in the 100 fly.

Shiho Matsumoto, Ai Soma and Natsuki Hiroshita also delved into 57-second territory in respective efforts of 57.46, 57.65 and 57.73. Matsumoto’s result represents a new Japanese student record.

Ikee and Hirai check in as the 12th & 13th fastest women in the world this season.

MEN’S 100 BREAST – SEMI-FINAL

Japanese National Record – 58.78 – Yasuhiro Koseki, 2018

Asian Record – 57.69 – Qin Haiyang (CHN), 2023

World Record – 56.88 – Adam Peaty (GBR), 2019

JASF QT – 59.26

Top 8:

The men’s 100m breast saw the top 4 finishers all dip under the 1:00 barrier to stake their claim on a potential Olympic berth in the event.

Rising star Yamato Fukasawa upgraded his 2nd seed out of the morning heats to claim the top spot, producing a time of 59.41.

That holds a .21 advantage over Taku Taniguchi who touched in 59.62 while 2022 World Championships silver medalist in the 200m breast, Yu Hanaguruma, snagged the 3rd seed in 59.63.

Former 200m breast world record holder Ippei Watanabe represented the 4th sub-1:00 swimmer, hitting 59.64 to remain in the mix.

As a refresher, Fukasawa recently fired off a 2:07.07 in 200m breaststroke just last month, and will be among that hotly-contested field this week as well.

The men will be hunting the JASF-set QT of 59.26, a time only one active swimmer, Shoma Sato, has exceeded in his career. Sato placed a disappointing 23rd this morning in a swim of 1:01.38 to miss the semi-final.

WOMEN’S 400 FREE – FINAL

Japanese National Record – 4:05.19 – Ai Shibata, 2007

Asian Record – 4:01.08 – Li Bingjie (CHN), 2021 & 2023

World Record – 3:55.38 – Ariarne Titmus (AUS), 2023

JASF QT – 4:05.34

GOLD – Miyu Namba, 4:06.10

SILVER – Waka Kobori, 4:06.20

BRONZE – Kinuko Mochizuki, 4:09.18

As expected, this women’s 400m free final wound up being a two-athlete battle to the wall between Miyu Namba and Waka Kobori.

21-year-old Namba got the golden touch at the end, putting up a time of 4:06.10. Kobori was just a hair off, settling for silver in 4:06.20. The next-closest competitor was Kinuko Mochizuki who rounded out the podium well back in 4:09.18.

Unfortunately, both Namba and Kobori were off the Olympic selection standard of 4:05.34 needed to punch their tickets to Paris. Only Namba has been beneath that benchmark in her career, owning a personal best of 4:05.25 from the 2022 Japanese Selection Trials to become the #2 Japanese performer in history.

Post-race, Namba stated, “It’s frustrating, but there’s still tomorrow, so I want to switch things up. I just want to show the results I’ve been practicing.” (Sponichi)

MEN’S 400 FREE – FINAL

Japanese National Record – 3:43.90 – Kosuke Hagino, 2014

Asian Record – 3:40.14 – Sun Yang (CHN), 2012

World Record – 3:40.07 – Paul Biedermann (GER), 2009

JASF QT – 3:45.85

GOLD – Ikki Immoto, 3:49.69

SILVER – Kenta Ozaki, 3:50.40

BRONZE – Tatsuya Murasa, 3:50.42

There were no fireworks in the men’s 400m free final, as just one swimmer clocked a time under 3:50.

Ikki Imoto indeed got it done for gold; however, his winning result of 3:49.69 fell well short of the necessary 3:45.85 standarded for Paris.

Kenta Ozaki fell from top seed to runner-up status, logging 3:50.44, just off his 3:50.33 field-leading morning swim.

Bronze went to Tatsuya Murasa who produced a mark of 3:50.42 as the bronze medalist.

MEN’S 50 BACK – FINAL

Japanese National Record – 24.24 – Junya Koga, 2009

Asian Record – 24.24 – Junya Koga (JPN), 2009

World Record – 23.55 – Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS), 2023

GOLD – Reo Miura, 25.26

SILVER – Junya Koga, 25.31

BRONZE – Yusuke Sato, 25.46

The session wrapped up with the final of the men’s 50m back, a non-Olympic event.

Reo Miura clinched the victory with a time of 25.26, out-touching 36-year-old Junya Koga who scored silver in 25.31.

Yusuke Sato wrangled the bronze in 25.56.

Important to note is the fact that top-seeded Rikui Matsuyama dropped the final but his prelim result of 25.12 would have taken the gold.

Additionally, Asian media is reporting that Koga is retiring after this competition. Look for an additional post on that milestone.