Arizona State Flexes Speed in Suited “Swim Battles” Showcase

Don’t you just love a simple set?

On this Friday afternoon workout for Herbie Behm’s Sundevil sprint group, the main set was:

8×25 off the blocks

  • Odds: Fins
  • Evens: No Fins

That’s it.

This group includes the likes of Olympic champions Simone Manuel and Ryan Held, Olympians Olivia Smoliga and Taylor Ruck, and NCAA All-Americans Jack Dolan, Grant House, and Jonny Kulow.

After the main set, Herbie had a few “Swim Battles” for the group planned, including some 50s fast, a 2×50 relay, a mixed 4×50 free relay pitting the US vs The World, and a men’s 200 medley relay pitting pros against the college team.

  • 0:00 Herbie Explains the Set
  • 2:26 Flag Touches
  • 4:07 Warm Up
  • 5:30 Main Set (8×25)
  • 18:33 Swim Battles

