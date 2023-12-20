Arizona State Flexes Speed in Suited “Swim Battles” Showcase

Don’t you just love a simple set?
On this Friday afternoon workout for Herbie Behm’s Sundevil sprint group, the main set was:
8×25 off the blocks
- Odds: Fins
- Evens: No Fins
That’s it.
This group includes the likes of Olympic champions Simone Manuel and Ryan Held, Olympians Olivia Smoliga and Taylor Ruck, and NCAA All-Americans Jack Dolan, Grant House, and Jonny Kulow.
After the main set, Herbie had a few “Swim Battles” for the group planned, including some 50s fast, a 2×50 relay, a mixed 4×50 free relay pitting the US vs The World, and a men’s 200 medley relay pitting pros against the college team.
- 0:00 Herbie Explains the Set
- 2:26 Flag Touches
- 4:07 Warm Up
- 5:30 Main Set (8×25)
- 18:33 Swim Battles