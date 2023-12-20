NCAA Qualifier Catherine Russo Heading To Tulane For COVID-19 Fifth Year

NCAA qualifier Catherine Russo has announced that she will transfer to Tulane to use her COVID-19 fifth year of eligibility during the 2024-2025 season.

Russo spent the last four years at Ohio State. As a freshman, Russo was 9th in the 100 fly (52.33), 10th in the 50 free (22.31), and 32nd in the 100 free (50.48) at the Big Ten Championships. She went on to swim in prelims at NCAAs in the 50 free and 100 fly.

As a sophomore, Russo had three scoring events at Big Tens. She finished 9th in the 100 fly (52.36), 20th in the 50 free (22.60), and 20th in the 100 free (49.55). That was her first time under the 50-second mark in the 100 free. She qualified for NCAAs once again, swimming in prelims of the 50 free and 100 fly.

Russo had a huge junior season. At Big Tens, she finished 9th in all three events, the 50 free, 100 free, and 100 fly. She swam a 22.04 in the 50 free, a 48.69 in the 100 free, and a 52.32 in the 100 fly. Her 50 and 100 freestyles were personal best times while her 100 fly matched her lifetime best. A week later, Russo swam at the OSU Last Chance meet swimming a huge personal best in the 100 fly with a 51.60.

At NCAAs this past spring, Russo swam in prelims of the 50 free, 100 free, and 100 fly. She also was key to Ohio State’s 400 free relay. Russo anchored that relay in a 48.07, helping them earn a 5th-place finish and All-American honors.

Russo’s best SCY times are:

50 free: 22.04

100 free: 48.69

100 fly: 51.60

Russo is a huge pick-up for Tulane. The Tulane women finished 9th out of nine teams at the American Athletic Conference Championships this past season and they sent no swimmers to NCAAs.

Russo’s best 50 free and 100 fly times would have won the conference title this past season and her 100 free would have been second. She also is a big boost from the relay perspective as well. Russo’s best times would be first on the roster this season in all three events. She would be the fastest 50 freestyler by over a second, the fastest 100 freestyler by three seconds, and the fastest 100 butterflier by over a second.

Russo will join a specialized neuroscience program at Tulane that is important for her post-graduate medical school plans.

In August, Tulane reopened its on-campus pool after it was closed for three years. Over the spring and summer, the pool was renovated.