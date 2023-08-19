Three Years After Closure, Tulane Reopens Renovated Reily Natatorium

The Tulane women’s swimming and diving program is back in the Reily Student Recreation Center natatorium again after more than three years without access to a facility on campus.

The Green Wave haven’t been able to use Reily Natatorium since March of 2020, with the COVID-19 pandemic initially cited as the reason for its closure. But when the majority of the Reily Student Recreation Center reopened in July of 2020 with COVID-19 protocols in place, the pool remained closed due to “scheduled maintenance.

There were no updates until this past March, when Tulane announced impending upgrades including a new pool, pool deck, diving platforms, Myrtha liner system, air and water filtration systems, revamped locker rooms, and movable bulkheads that allow for SCY, SCM, and LCM training. The Green Wave enjoyed their first practice in the new facility on Saturday with Tulane president Mike Fitts and athletic director Troy Dannen in attendance.

Naturally, the lack of an on-campus aquatic facility has created problems for the Green Wave over the past few years. All-American Lilly Byrne and AAC runner-up Christiana Williams transferred out of the program last year, then former head coach Leah Stancil resigned a day before the 2022 fall semester started to take an assistant coaching job an hour up the road at LSU. More recently, Tulane freshman Bella Lojewski announced her transfer to Houston in May.

The Green Wave are led by second-year head coach Amanda Caldwell, who came to New Orleans last September after a stint as head women’s coach at Georgia Southern.