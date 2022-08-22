Sources: Leah Stancil Leaving Tulane to Become Assistant Coach at LSU

After four years leading the women-only swimming program at Tulane, two-time Olympian Leah Stancil has resigned as head coach to take an assistant job one hour up the road at LSU, sources tell SwimSwam.

New assistant Greyson Heckman takes over as the Green Wave’s interim head coach after spending last season as a volunteer assistant at Kansas. The fall semester begins Monday.

The previous assistant, Kosuke Kojima, left the program in April along with head diving coach John Sirmon. Tulane has faced challenges, including its on-campus pool being closed since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March of 2020. Two of the team’s best swimmers, All-American Lilly Byrne and AAC runner-up Christiana Williams, transferred out of the program. Reinforcements are on their way, though, as Isabella Lojewski will arrive in the fall with times that already rank her among the best swimmers in Green Wave history.

The Tulane women finished 3rd out of 5 teams at the 2022 AAC Championship meet, behind Houston and SMU but ahead of Cincinnati and a revived East Carolina program. The Green Wave placed 4th in 2021, 5th in 2020, and 4th in 2019.

Meanwhile, it’s been quite a summer for the Tigers, who received a huge boost in June when Maggie MacNeil announced her plans to reunite with former Michigan coach Rick Bishop for her fifth year of eligibility in Baton Rouge. Last week, World Junior champion Jade Hannah revealed that she was transferring from USC and joining MacNeil at LSU.

SEC titles in MacNeil’s three top individual events would have boosted LSU from 8th place (541 points) to 6th (637 points) last season – and that’s not factoring in her relay swims. At the NCAA Championships, where the LSU women scored eight points last season (placing 32nd out of 39 teams), the addition of MacNeil will likely be enough to catapult the Tigers into the top 20 just off her individual swims, let alone her relay impact.

Bishop’s staff for the upcoming season also includes head diving coach Drew Livingston, associate head coach Jon Sakovich, assistant swimming coach Lyle Robelot, and assistant swimming coach Richard Salhus, according to LSU’s roster.

Prior to being hired at Tulane in 2018, Stancil served as assistant coach for a decade at her alma mater, the University of Florida. Before that, she was an assistant at the University of South Carolina.

Representing Barbados at the 1996 Summer Games in Atlanta, Stancil (then Leah Martindale) placed fifth in the 50 freestyle (25.46), becoming the first Black woman in history to reach the Olympic final of that event.