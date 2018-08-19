Leah Stancil Takes Over as Head Coach at Tulane University

Tulane has named Leah Stancil as the new head coach for its women-only swimming and diving program. She replaces Katie Robinson, who accepted an associate head coach position at Northwestern University this summer after five seasons leading the Green Wave.

Stancil brings a wealth of experience working with top athletes at a powerhouse program — she just finished up her tenth season as an assistant for the University of Florida. Stancil was credited by current UF men’s head coach, Anthony Nesty, for recruiting 20-time NCAA All-American and three-time SEC champion Natalie Hinds to the UF program.

“Congratulations to Leah Stancil for becoming the new Head Coach at Tulane University,” said Nesty. “In her tenure here at Florida – Leah was an instrumental part of our program as an athlete and as a coach. She was instrumental in the recruitment of school record holder, Natalie Hinds. She will be a great asset to Tulane University moving forward. I am proud of her and wish her all the best with her new endeavor at Tulane University.”

Hinds, who finished up her UF career in 2016, added, “I’m so happy for her. Leah’s knowledge and experience in the sport really makes her an amazing coach, but what makes her even better is her attention to detail.”

Stancil was a fantastic swimmer during her own competitive career. She is a Barbados national record holder and was a 12-time NCAA All-American when she swam at UF.

In addition to her time at UF, Stancil has also served as an assistant for South Carolina and SCAD.