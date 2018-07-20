Tulane’s Katie Robinson Named Associate Head Coach at Northwestern

Katie Robinson, who most recently served as the head coach of mid-major Tulane’s women-only program, has been announced as Northwestern’s fourth and final new coach after a major program shift over the summer. NU has shifted to a combined-gender program following the departures of women’s coach Abby Steketee and men’s coach Jarod Schreoder.

Robinson, who will take the title of associate head coach, joins new head coach Jeremy Kipp and new assistants Megan Hawthorne, Jake Tapp, and Andrew Hodgson. Kipp was the former Boise State head coach, bringing assistants Hawthorne and Tapp from Boise State, while Hodgson joins from Virginia Tech.

“I am thrilled to be a part of the Northwestern family,” said Robinson. “I have always admired this University from afar for the prestige it brings both athletically and academically with Dr. Phillips’ leadership. Northwestern is an awe-inspiring place and when seen up close, it strikes a chord of incredible excitement, possibilities and growth. This opportunity to work with Coach Kipp and learn from his winning expertise while adding to the dynamic staff he has built over the last couple months is truly a dream come true.”

Most recently, Robinson has head coached Tulane for the last five seasons. Green Wave swimmers have broken nearly every program record under Robinson, and they’ve garnered over 30 conference medals during her time there.

Prior to Tulane, Robinson served a few seasons as an assistant with Rutgers (2011-13), and before that, with Virginia (2008-11).

“I am grateful for the rich experience I have gained having had the privilege of coaching at Tulane the past five years and look forward to making a positive impact on the men and women of the Wildcat swimming and diving family. Go ‘Cats!”

Robinson was a stand-out swimmer for the University of Texas from 2003-07, where she was an All-American and 3-time individual Big 12 conference champion. She was a semifinalist in the 100 fly at the 2004 Olympic Trials, and earned Big 12 All-Academic first team recognition in her last three seasons with the Longhorns. Her senior year, she was the Big 12 nominee for NCAA Female Athlete of the Year.