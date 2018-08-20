Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Serena Also Wears Pink Crocs

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse. From the essence of water to the #struggle of open water finishes, scroll to see what made the cut!

#10

At what age should a baby take swim lessons? I see so many tiny babies learning to swim now. Personally, I think that’s very smart. Thoughts? — Khloé (@khloekardashian) August 14, 2018

99% sure this is the first Kardashian tweet to ever grace TopTenTweets – but it’s an important one.

#9

10 years ago…

#8

I’ve been #TeamSpeedo since the clear goggle days, but so excited to make it official!! This partnership is a dream come true ✨ pic.twitter.com/GSa17fNNok — kathleen baker (@KathleenBaker2) August 19, 2018

Clear goggles, full hearts…

#7

Usher was on our flight back from Tokyo and I may or may not have geeked out too much when I saw him pic.twitter.com/GM0DHe0Rz3 — Lilly King (@_king_lil) August 13, 2018

Olympians: they’re just like us.

#6

Idea: this, but with the Diamondbacks, who have a pool in center field.

#5

You ever get tired of the taste of water… like there’s so much emptiness behind it. — Simone Manuel (@simone_manuel) August 13, 2018

This got deep reaaaallll quick.

#4

Summer champs are pretty much over…. who else is ready for NCAA szn to pick back up 🤑🏊‍♀️🤑 — Karl Ortegon (@kfortegon) August 17, 2018

It’ll be hard to top last year, but we are very #here to find out if it’s possible.

#3

When your English is not perfect and you rush to Google to learn what ‘quashes’ means 😂😂 @MichaelPhelps https://t.co/yCemVdiEVa — Bruno Fratus (@BFratus) August 19, 2018

We out here getting hopes up. Sorry, Bruno.

#2

They told me this was a swimming race #SCNotTop10 pic.twitter.com/0Y1HwD9dZn — Zane Grothe (@zane_growth_ee) August 19, 2018

Just… lol.

#1

Y’all Serena wears crocs!! This might be my next purchase. @_king_lil pic.twitter.com/u3Iut4VKGz — Simone Manuel (@simone_manuel) August 16, 2018

As if Lilly wearing them wasn’t cool enough.