Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Serena Also Wears Pink Crocs

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse. From the essence of water to the #struggle of open water finishes, scroll to see what made the cut!

#10

99% sure this is the first Kardashian tweet to ever grace TopTenTweets – but it’s an important one.

#9

10 years ago…

#8

Clear goggles, full hearts…

#7

Olympians: they’re just like us.

#6

Idea: this, but with the Diamondbacks, who have a pool in center field.

#5

This got deep reaaaallll quick.

#4

It’ll be hard to top last year, but we are very #here to find out if it’s possible.

#3

We out here getting hopes up. Sorry, Bruno.

#2

Just… lol.

#1

As if Lilly wearing them wasn’t cool enough.

3
Superfan

Sorry but I think Zane’s tweet should be #1 especially he was brave enough to post it!😂

51 minutes ago
Leto

Agreed! Was awesome to see Ashley so close to the top men! Way to go Ashley!!

18 minutes ago
Steve Nolan

I had #9 posted in my room in college.

Which, jeez, ugh please stop telling me how old I am.

11 seconds ago

About Torrey Hart

Torrey Hart

Torrey is from Oakland, CA, and majors in Media Studies and American Studies at Claremont McKenna College. When she's not writing about swimming or baseball, you can probably find her listening to a podcast or in a pool ... and/or watching Seinfeld, which she just realized is funny.

