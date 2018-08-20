Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Serena Also Wears Pink Crocs

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse. From the essence of water to the #struggle of open water finishes, scroll to see what made the cut!
#10
At what age should a baby take swim lessons? I see so many tiny babies learning to swim now. Personally, I think that’s very smart. Thoughts?
— Khloé (@khloekardashian) August 14, 2018
99% sure this is the first Kardashian tweet to ever grace TopTenTweets – but it’s an important one.
#9
Photos! https://t.co/29RhWcuELG pic.twitter.com/48EdESwPda
— Nick Zaccardi (@nzaccardi) August 16, 2018
10 years ago…
#8
I’ve been #TeamSpeedo since the clear goggle days, but so excited to make it official!! This partnership is a dream come true ✨ pic.twitter.com/GSa17fNNok
— kathleen baker (@KathleenBaker2) August 19, 2018
Clear goggles, full hearts…
#7
Usher was on our flight back from Tokyo and I may or may not have geeked out too much when I saw him pic.twitter.com/GM0DHe0Rz3
— Lilly King (@_king_lil) August 13, 2018
Olympians: they’re just like us.
#6
Can I come to swim night?? @katieledecky @Nationals pic.twitter.com/CZ7zL5Je72
— Katie Meili (@Katie_Meili) August 19, 2018
Idea: this, but with the Diamondbacks, who have a pool in center field.
#5
You ever get tired of the taste of water… like there’s so much emptiness behind it.
— Simone Manuel (@simone_manuel) August 13, 2018
pic.twitter.com/brZ4f8MIci
— Leah Smith (@lgsmith19) August 15, 2018
This got deep reaaaallll quick.
#4
Summer champs are pretty much over…. who else is ready for NCAA szn to pick back up 🤑🏊♀️🤑
— Karl Ortegon (@kfortegon) August 17, 2018
It’ll be hard to top last year, but we are very #here to find out if it’s possible.
#3
When your English is not perfect and you rush to Google to learn what ‘quashes’ means 😂😂 @MichaelPhelps https://t.co/yCemVdiEVa
— Bruno Fratus (@BFratus) August 19, 2018
We out here getting hopes up. Sorry, Bruno.
#2
They told me this was a swimming race #SCNotTop10 pic.twitter.com/0Y1HwD9dZn
— Zane Grothe (@zane_growth_ee) August 19, 2018
Just… lol.
#1
Y’all Serena wears crocs!! This might be my next purchase. @_king_lil pic.twitter.com/u3Iut4VKGz
— Simone Manuel (@simone_manuel) August 16, 2018
As if Lilly wearing them wasn’t cool enough.
Sorry but I think Zane’s tweet should be #1 especially he was brave enough to post it!😂
Agreed! Was awesome to see Ashley so close to the top men! Way to go Ashley!!
I had #9 posted in my room in college.
Which, jeez, ugh please stop telling me how old I am.