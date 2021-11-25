Tulane Scores Big Addition with Commitment from Bella Lojewski

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

After initially being one of the first members of the class of 2022 to announce their commitment to the University of Florida over a year ago, Isabella (Bella) Lojewski has now announced that she will be heading to Tulane University following the coaching changes at Florida. The Winter Park High School Senior swims for the Blue Dolfins out of Oviedo, Florida.

Just a few weeks ago Lojewski was a finalist in both the 200 free and 100 fly at the 2021 FHSAA Florida 4A State Swimming and Diving Championships. Her top finish came in the fly where, after swimming a lifetime best of 55.35 during prelims, she dropped even more time during finals to touch in 55.35 to take fourth. In the 200 free she won the B-final in 1:51.15, which would have been fast enough to take fifth in the A-final. She also added a new best time in the 100 free while leading off her schools relay, swimming the first leg of the race in 50.91.

A member of Poland’s Junior National Team, Lojewski traveled to Europe over the summer to compete at the European Junior Championships in Rome, Italy. She competed in three events, the 100 and 200 fly, as well as the 400 free. Her highest finish came in the 200 fly where she grabbed 28th in 2:20.60.

Best SCY Times

100 free – 50.92

200 free – 1:50.56

500 free – 5:01.83

100 fly – 55.00

200 fly – 2:02.19

Lojewski will be a huge addition to a Tulane team coming off of a season that saw them finish 4th out of 4 teams at the 2021 American Athletic Conference Championships. The backstroke events were a strength for the team last year, with Danielle Titus taking silver in the 100 (53.85) and bronze in the 200 (1:59.25). Titus will be a great training partner for Lojewski, as they will have two years of overlap. She currently holds the school record in the 100 back with her time from the conference meet.

With her best times, Lojewski would have been an A-finalist at the 2021 AAC Championships in both backstroke events as well as the 100 free. In the 200 free, she would have missed the A-final by just tenths of a second.

The American Athletic Conference is currently a part of the conference shake-up that has seen schools across the country announce that they intend to change conferences. While Tulane has remained in the AAC, Houston and Cincinnati have both announced that they will be joining the Big-12 as early as 2023. Due to this, the conference is expected to add Florida Atlantic, North Texas, and Rice. Those teams are expected to join the AAC by 2024, meaning there will be a big change in competition between when Lojewski gets to Tulane and when she graduates.

