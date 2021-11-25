Kansas’ Dougan, WVU’s Dixon Headline Big 12 Swimming & Diving Weekly Awards

Courtesy: Big 12 Sports

Kansas’ Claudia Dougan (swimmer of the week) and Addi Barnes (co-newcomer of the week) earned Big 12 women’s swimming awards for the first time in their careers this week. TCU’s Rylee Moore was awarded co-newcomer of the week and Texas’ Bridget O’Neil captured diver of the week.

On the men’s side, West Virginia’s David Dixon received swimmer of the week while Texas’ Jordan Windle procured diver of the week and TCU’s Jadon Wuilliez collected newcomer of the week.

Dougan won four events at the Kansas Classic, including individually in the 100 freestyle (49.85) and the 200 freestyle (1:50.01). The sophomore also anchored the winning Kansas 200 freestyle and 400 medley relay teams to help the Jayhawks win the classic for the fourth straight year.

O’Neil claimed first place in the 1-meter (327.50) at the Texas Diving Invitational. The sophomore also finished in third place in the 3-meter (372.20). This is the Southlake, Texas native’s second Big 12 weekly award.

Barnes closed out the fall season on a high note for the Jayhawks, recording four top-five finishes at the Kansas Classic. The native of Overland Park, Kansas finished second in a pair of individual events, including the 500 (4:52.01) and 1,650 freestyle (17:04.16).

Moore broke the school record in the 100 backstroke (53.71) and was a part of the school record 200 and 400 medley relay teams (1:40.02 & 3:39.14) at the Art Adamson Invitational. The freshman swam a time of 1:59.36 in the 200 backstroke, earning her the fifth spot on TCU’s records list. This is Moore’s second weekly Big 12 newcomer honor this year.

Dixon helped the WVU men’s team take home first place at the WVU invite aided by his first-place finish in the 100 fly (47:39). The 2020-21 All-Big 12 First Team member finished the 200 fly five seconds in front of second-place (1:44.72) and finished the 200 IM two seconds in front of second (1:47.14). The 2020-21 Honorable Mention All-American also swam on the first place 200 free and medley relay teams (1:21.73 & 1:28.67). This is Dixon’s eighth career Big 12 swimmer of the week award.

Windle started the UT Diving Invitational with 463.05 points to share the top spot of the men’s 3-meter springboard and earned his fourth Big 12 Diver of the Week this season and his 21st career Big 12 weekly honor. The four-time defending Big 12 Diver of the Year claimed his second event of the UT diving invitational while competing on platform for the first time this season as the All-American was the lone competitor to break 400 points in the event, ending the six-round event with 402.35 points. Windle also finished third in the 3-meter with 393.45 points.

Wuilliez broke the school record in the 50 freestyle (19.83) and was a part of the teams that broke the school record in the 200 and 400 freestyle relay (1:18.76 & 2:52.39) at the Art Adamson Invitational. The freshman had two B cuts in the 100 breaststroke including a time of 52.72 which put him second on TCU’s all-time list and had one B cut in the 50 freestyle to earn his first Big 12 weekly accolade.

October 6 Awards

Men’s Swimmer: Geremia Freri, TCU, Fr.

Men’s Diver: David Ekdahl, TCU, Fr.

Men’s Newcomer: David Ekdahl, TCU, Fr.

Women’s Swimmer: Kate Steward, KU, Sr.

Women’s Diver: N/A

Women’s Newcomer: Olivia Rhodes, TCU, Fr.

October 13 Awards

Men’s Swimmer: Carson Foster, Texas, So.

Men’s Diver: Jordan Windle, Texas, GS.

Men’s Newcomer: Geremia Freri, TCU, Fr.

Women’s Swimmer: Emma Sticklen, Texas, So.

Women’s Diver: Hailey Hernandez, Texas, Fr.

Women’s Newcomer: Ellie Andrews, Texas, Fr.

October 20 Awards

Men’s Swimmer: Geremia Freri, TCU, Fr.

Men’s Diver: Jordan Windle, Texas, GS.

Men’s Newcomer: Geremia Freri, TCU, Fr. & Luke Hobson, Texas, Fr.

Women’s Swimmer: Kelly Pash, Texas, Jr.

Women’s Diver: Hailey Hernandez, Texas, Fr.

Women’s Newcomer: Erica Sullivan, Texas, Fr.

October 27 Awards

Men’s Swimmer: N/A

Men’s Diver: N/A

Men’s Newcomer: N/A

Women’s Swimmer: Kate Steward, Kansas, Sr.

Women’s Diver: Lauren Gryboski, Kansas, So.

Women’s Newcomer: Ellie Howe, Kansas, Fr.

November 3 Awards

Men’s Swimmer: Piotr Sadlowski, TCU, Jr.

Men’s Diver: David Ekdahl, TCU, Fr.

Men’s Newcomer: Geremia Freri, TCU, Fr.

Women’s Swimmer: Ashley Bengtson, Iowa State, So,

Women’s Diver: Michelle Schlossmacher Smith, Iowa State, Sr.

Women’s Newcomer: Rylee Moore, TCU, Fr.

November 10 Awards

Men’s Swimmer: Carson Foster, Texas, So.

Men’s Diver: Jordan Windle, Texas, GS.

Men’s Newcomer: Anthony Grimm, Texas, Fr.

Women’s Swimmer: Anna Elendt, Texas, So.

Women’s Diver: Hailey Hernandez, Texas, Fr.

Women’s Newcomer: Carley Caughron, Iowa State, Fr.

November 24 Awards

Men’s Swimmer: David Dixon, West Virginia, Sr.

Men’s Diver: Jordan Windle, Texas, GS.

Men’s Newcomer: Jadon Wuilliez, TCU, Fr.

Women’s Swimmer: Claudia Dougan, Kansas, So.

Women’s Diver: Bridget O’Neil, Texas, So.

Women’s Co-Newcomers: Addi Barnes, Kansas, Fr. & Rylee Moore, TCU, Fr.