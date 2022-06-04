Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Olympic Champ Maggie MacNeil Reuniting with Rick Bishop for 5th Year at LSU

Comments: 19

Olympic gold medalist Maggie MacNeil will reunite with former Michigan coach Rick Bishop for her fifth year of eligibility at LSU. 

“I am very excited to have the opportunity to work with Maggie again,” said Bishop, who served as her primary coach during her NCAA record performance in 2021 and preparation for the Tokyo Olympics last summer before leaving for LSU. “She is one of the greats in swimming today, and she will make an immediate impact for the Tigers. Maggie has an infectious drive for success that elevates those around her.” 

The 22-year-old MacNeil initially announced Cal as her fifth-year destination following the NCAA Championships in March. Then last week, her name resurfaced in the transfer portal after current and former Cal swimmers came forward claiming that they suffered verbal and emotional abuse at the hands of longtime head coach Teri McKeever.

MacNeil figures to be a game-changer in Baton Rouge as an expected contender for three national titles. As a junior at Michigan in 2021, she was the NCAA champion in both the 100-yard fly and 100 free while earning a runner-up finish in the 50 free. Her 48.89 in the 100 fly set an NCAA and U.S. Open record.

As a senior, she finished 3rd in the 50 free, 3rd in the 100 fly, and 10th in the 100 free. While at those NCAA Championships, she slipped on deck and fractured her elbow. She still swam at the Canadian Trials in April, but has announced that she will focus on relays at the World Championships.

SEC titles in MacNeil’s three top individual events would have boosted LSU from 8th place (541 points) to 6th (637 points) last season – and that’s not factoring in her relay swims. At the NCAA Championships, where the LSU women scored eight points last season (placing 32nd out of 39 teams), the addition of MacNeil will likely be enough to catapult the Tigers into the top 20 just off her individual swims, let alone her relay impact. 

At the 2019 World Championships, MacNeil burst onto the scene in the 100-meter butterfly by rallying to upset world record holder and Olympic champion Sarah Sjostrom of Sweden. The Canadian phenom continued her international success in Tokyo, where she took gold in the 100 fly with a 55.59 and became the second-fastest performer in history. She also added a silver and bronze medal as part of the 400-meter free and 400 medley relays.

Winning the 100-meter butterfly made her only the second swimmer in history to simultaneously hold the long-course meter championship (2019), NCAA Championship (2021), Olympic gold (2020), and short course meter championship in the event.

In This Story

19
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
19 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Some Guy
4 seconds ago

I don’t even have a bit for this, I am just legit surprised

0
0
Reply
Awsi Dooger
22 minutes ago

She’s kind of looping her way around the country counterclockwise. Too bad there’s not one more stop otherwise Virginia would logically complete the circuit.

1
-2
Reply
PFA
23 minutes ago

Also in her post she mentioned that she’s targeting Paris and after that it could be her last meet

1
-1
Reply
Former Big10
30 minutes ago

Mmm, so no relays and probably the only individual qualifier. Also, what grad programs is LSU known for? Thought academics was a priority for her? Interesting. Idk if this will be as big for recruiting as some are saying. She’s there for a year, and LSU doesn’t exactly have a pro group.
Good luck, but kind of a head scratcher.

5
-11
Reply
Wave 1.5 Qualifier
Reply to  Former Big10
22 minutes ago

Fries with extra salt for you?

6
-1
Reply
Former Big10
Reply to  Wave 1.5 Qualifier
9 minutes ago

What part do you disagree with?

1
0
Reply
Failed Presidency
32 minutes ago

Best wishes to her for another successful season of college competition!

I guess it was about the swimming all along, and not the academics.

8
-2
Reply
Virtus
42 minutes ago

Rip the school records in 8 events

16
0
Reply
Blake pierogi
Reply to  Virtus
13 minutes ago

50 free, 100 free, 100 fly, 100 back and what?

0
0
Reply
Jackman
Reply to  Blake pierogi
9 minutes ago

If she entered them she would break 200 Free, 200 Back, 200 Fly.

1
0
Reply
Justhereforfun
Reply to  Blake pierogi
6 minutes ago

50 free/fly/back, 100 free/fly/back, maybe the 200 free/fly or even IM is she wants to go for it

Last edited 5 minutes ago by Justhereforfun
0
0
Reply
Wave 1.5 Qualifier
47 minutes ago

Curry / MacNeil 2024.

8
0
Reply
DCSwim
56 minutes ago

Wait, I thought it was an error she was back in the transfer portal?🤔

46
0
Reply

About Riley Overend

Riley is an associate editor interested in the stories taking place outside of the pool just as much as the drama between the lane lines. A 2019 graduate of Boston College, he came to SwimSwam in April of 2022 after three years as a sports reporter and sports editor in the …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!