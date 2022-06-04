Olympic Champ Maggie MacNeil Reuniting with Rick Bishop for 5th Year at LSU

Olympic gold medalist Maggie MacNeil will reunite with former Michigan coach Rick Bishop for her fifth year of eligibility at LSU.

“I am very excited to have the opportunity to work with Maggie again,” said Bishop, who served as her primary coach during her NCAA record performance in 2021 and preparation for the Tokyo Olympics last summer before leaving for LSU. “She is one of the greats in swimming today, and she will make an immediate impact for the Tigers. Maggie has an infectious drive for success that elevates those around her.”

The 22-year-old MacNeil initially announced Cal as her fifth-year destination following the NCAA Championships in March. Then last week, her name resurfaced in the transfer portal after current and former Cal swimmers came forward claiming that they suffered verbal and emotional abuse at the hands of longtime head coach Teri McKeever.

MacNeil figures to be a game-changer in Baton Rouge as an expected contender for three national titles. As a junior at Michigan in 2021, she was the NCAA champion in both the 100-yard fly and 100 free while earning a runner-up finish in the 50 free. Her 48.89 in the 100 fly set an NCAA and U.S. Open record.

As a senior, she finished 3rd in the 50 free, 3rd in the 100 fly, and 10th in the 100 free. While at those NCAA Championships, she slipped on deck and fractured her elbow. She still swam at the Canadian Trials in April, but has announced that she will focus on relays at the World Championships.

SEC titles in MacNeil’s three top individual events would have boosted LSU from 8th place (541 points) to 6th (637 points) last season – and that’s not factoring in her relay swims. At the NCAA Championships, where the LSU women scored eight points last season (placing 32nd out of 39 teams), the addition of MacNeil will likely be enough to catapult the Tigers into the top 20 just off her individual swims, let alone her relay impact.

At the 2019 World Championships, MacNeil burst onto the scene in the 100-meter butterfly by rallying to upset world record holder and Olympic champion Sarah Sjostrom of Sweden. The Canadian phenom continued her international success in Tokyo, where she took gold in the 100 fly with a 55.59 and became the second-fastest performer in history. She also added a silver and bronze medal as part of the 400-meter free and 400 medley relays.

Winning the 100-meter butterfly made her only the second swimmer in history to simultaneously hold the long-course meter championship (2019), NCAA Championship (2021), Olympic gold (2020), and short course meter championship in the event.