Tulane Freshman Bella Lojewski Transferring to Houston

Tulane freshman Bella Lojewski announced her transfer to the University of Houston on Instagram earlier this week.

The Green Wave and Cougars both competed in the American Athletic Conference last season, but Houston is slated to join the Big 12 next season. Houston head coach Tanica Jamison has captured AAC titles in her two seasons leading the women’s-only program, which has won seven straight conference crowns. Continuing that streak will be tough next year against powerhouse Texas, but the Cougars will only have to deal with the Longhorns for a year before they leave for the SEC after the 2023-24 season.

“I am super stoked to announce my commitment to continue my athletic and academic careers at the University of Houston this fall,” Lojewski said. “Thank you, Coach Tanica and Coach Allan for this opportunity, and also to my friends, family, and Coach Joe for supporting and guiding me throughout this process! I cannot wait to join this amazing group of girls and get to work!!! Go Coogs!! #B1G 🐾🐾”

Lojewski initially committed to Florida back in high school before coaching changes with Gators pushed her toward Tulane. But when she arrived in New Orleans, former Tulane head coach Leah Stancil resigned a day before last fall semester started to take an assistant coaching job an hour up the road at LSU. To make matters more difficult, the Green Wave still have to travel 10 hours a week to practice at a temporary facility with the Reily Natatorium having been closed for the past three years and not set to reopen until this fall.

Before coming to Tulane, Lojewski owned best times that would have placed her in the A-final or B-final of her primary butterfly and freestyle events at the AAC Championships. But she was well off her lifetime bests during her first collegiate season, failing to make it out of prelims in the 100 fly (58.03) or 200 free (1:56.64).

The Green Wave finished last out of nine teams at the 2023 AAC Championships after placing 3rd out of 5 teams at the 2022 AAC Championships. They had a pair of standout swimmers transfer out of the program last year between All-American Lilly Byrne and AAC runner-up Christiana Williams.

Best Times (All From 2021)

100 fly – 55.00

200 fly – 2:02.19

100 free – 50.92

200 free – 1:50.56

Lojewski was also a member of Poland’s Junior National Team prior to attending Tulane. She competed at the 2021 European Junior Championships in Rome, with her highest finish coming in the 200 fly (28th – 2:20.60).