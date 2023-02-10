Texas, Oklahoma Reach $100M Agreement with Big 12 for Early Exit to SEC in 2024

The University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma will officially leave the Big 12 for the SEC in July of 2024, one year earlier than initially expected — but not without paying a hefty price.

Texas and Oklahoma reached an agreement with the Big 12 to pay $100 million in compensation for lost revenue stemming from the early departure. The Big 12’s press release said that “OU and UT will be able to partially offset” that cost “with future revenues” in the SEC.

“As I have consistently stated, the Conference would only agree to an early withdrawal if it was in our best interest for Oklahoma and Texas to depart prior to June 30, 2025,” Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark said in a statement. “By reaching this agreement, we are now able to accelerate our new beginning as a 12-team league and move forward in earnest with our initiatives and future planning.”

The Big 12 will add four new teams this summer: BYU, Central Florida, Cincinnati, and Houston.

The 2024-25 season will be a season of significant change in the college sports world. With Texas and Oklahoma as new members of the SEC, UCLA and USC as new members of the Big Ten, and the College Football Playoff expanding to 12 teams, the NCAA landscape will have shifted dramatically.

A league source tells SwimSwam that Texas is in line to host the 2026 SEC Swimming & Diving Championships, pending a final vote of the conference’s athletic directors.