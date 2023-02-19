Houston Women, SMU Men Defend Team Titles at 2023 AAC Championships

2023 AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

February 13-18, 2023

Dallas, Texas

SCY (25 yards)

Courtesy: The American

DALLAS, Texas – Houston’s women and SMU’s men successfully defended their conference titles as the 2023 American Athletic Conference Swimming and Diving Championships concluded Saturday, February 18 at the Robson & Lindley Aquatics Center and Barr-McMillion Natatorium.

Houston won its seventh-consecutive women’s title with 1,311.5 points, ahead of second-place FIU with 1,300 points. SMU placed third with 1,208.5 points, followed by Rice (1,136), Cincinnati (865), East Carolina (681), Florida Atlantic (573), North Texas (506) and Tulane (419).

On the men’s side, SMU won its third-consecutive championship with 1,267 points, ahead of Cincinnati’s 1,134 points.

SMU’s Lucrezia Napoletano was named the women’s Most Outstanding Swimmer after winning her third individual title this week, claiming the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 48.61.

On the men’s side Colin Feehery of SMU captured his third individual title, winning the 200 breaststroke in 1:54.26. Feehery shared men’s Most Outstanding Swimmer honors with Cincinnati’s Hunter Gubeno, who captured his second title of the week in the 200 backstroke (1:41.80).

SMU’s Lance Butler won his third event of the meet by taking the men’s 100 freestyle in 43.07.

To start the evening, Ella Dyson of Rice won the women’s 1,650 free in 16:24.04, while Cincinnati’s Ido Gal captured the men’s race in 15:14.52.

Christie Chue of FIU broke the pool record in the women’s 200 breaststroke in 2:08.73.

Cincinnati’s Lily Jones won the women’s 200 backstroke in 1:56.55, while Arielle Hayon of Rice finished first in the women’s 200 butterfly in 1:56.26. Cotton Fields of SMU captured the men’s 200 fly in 1:44.27.

In the final events of the meet, FIU’s team of Chue, Harliai Curthoys-Davies, Jessica Shpilko and Kelsie Campbell won in a time of 3:17.99, while the SMU squad of Butler, Cole Bruns, Charlie Kaye and Feehery won gold in a pool-record time of 2:51.96. FIU won four of the five relays this week, while SMU swept all five relays.

Sage Sungail of SMU and FIU’s Nicole Frank-Rodriguez were named the men’s and women’s Swimming and Diving Freshman of the Year honorees, respectively.

SMU’s Greg Rhodenbaugh was named the Men’s Swimming Coach of the Year, while Houston’s Tanica Jamison was honored as the Women’s Swimming Coach of the Year.

Women’s Team Standings

Houston – 1,311.5 FIU – 1,300 SMU – 1,208.5 Rice – 1,136 Cincinnati – 865 East Carolina – 681 Florida Atlantic – 573 North Texas – 506 Tulane – 419

Men’s Team Standings

SMU – 1,267 Cincinnati – 1,134

Championship Meet Schedule

Monday, February 13

Event 1 – Men’s 3m Diving – Winner: Peter Smithson, SMU – 393.10

Event 2 – Women’s 1m Diving – Winner: Nicole Stambo, SMU – 307.55

Tuesday, February 14

Event 3 – Men’s 1m Diving – Winner: Peter Smithson, SMU – 330.90

Event 4 – Women’s 3m Diving – Winner: Chase Farris, Houston – 337.65

Wednesday, February 15

Event 5 – Women’s 200-yard Medley Relay – Winner: FIU – Campbell, Chue, Diop, Shpilko – 1:37.64

Event 6 – Men’s 200-yard Medley Relay – Winner: SMU – Bruns, Butler, Hill, Baker – 1:25.44

Event 7 – Men’s Platform Diving – Winner: Peter Smithson, SMU – 368.50

Event 8 – Women’s Platform Diving – Winner: Maha Gouda, FIU – 296.10 – Championship Record

Event 9 – Women’s 800-yard Freestyle Relay – Winner: FIU – Curthoys-Davies, Chue, Zahab, Eidesgaard – 7:10.86

Event 10 – Men’s 800-yard Freestyle Relay – Winner: SMU – Feehery, Easton, Forrest, Sungail – 6:21.56

Thursday, February 16

Event 11 – Women’s 500-yard Freestyle – Winner: Eden Humphrey, Houston – 4:44.84

Event 12 – Men’s 500-yard Freestyle – Winner: Michael Balcerak, Cincinnati – 4:20.65

Event 13 – Women’s 200-yard Individual Medley – Winner: Christie Chue, FIU – 1:58.40

Event 14 – Men’s 200-yard Individual Medley – Winner: Colin Feehery, SMU – 1:43.87 –Championship Record

Event 15 – Women’s 50-yard Freestyle – Winner: Lucrezia Napoletano, SMU – 22.70

Event 16 – Men’s 50-yard Freestyle – Winner: Lance Butler, SMU – 19.54

Event 17 – Women’s 200-yard Freestyle Relay – Winner: SMU – Napoletano, Alonso, Ruan, Gudmundsdottir – 1:30.84

Event 18 – Men’s 200-yard Freestyle Relay – Winner: SMU – Butler, Baker, Bruns, Kaye – 1:17.51

Championship Record

Friday, February 17

Event 19 – Women’s 400-yard Individual Medley – Winner: Nicole Frank-Rodriguez, FIU – 4:14.53

Event 20 – Men’s 400-yard Individual Medley – Winner: Colin Feehery, SMU – 3:42.99 – Championship Record

Event 21 – Women’s 100-yard Butterfly – Winner: Arielle Hayon, Rice – 52.01

Event 22 – Men’s 100-yard Butterfly – Winner: Michael Balcerak, Cincinnati – 46.72

Event 23 – Women’s 200-yard Freestyle – Winner: Lucrezia Napoletano, SMU – 1:46.19

Event 24 – Men’s 200-yard Freestyle – Winner: Sage Sungail, SMU – 1:36.18

Event 25 – Women’s 100-yard Breaststroke – Winner: Joleigh Crye, Cincinnati – 59.07 – Championship Record

Event 26 – Men’s 100-yard Breaststroke – Winner: Lance Butler, SMU – 53.15

Event 27 – Women’s 100-yard Backstroke – Winner: Zoe Spitz, Rice – 52.80

Event 28 – Men’s 100-yard Backstroke – Winner: Hunter Gubeno, Cincinnati – 47.64

Event 29 – Women’s 400-yard Medley Relay – Winner: FIU – Campbell, Chue, Diop, Curthoys-Davies – 3:35.87

Event 30 – Men’s 400-yard Medley Relay – Winner: SMU – Hill, Feehery, Exum, Butler – 3:12.94

Saturday, February 18

Event 31 – Women’s 1,650-yard Freestyle – Winner: Ella Dyson, Rice – 16:24.04

Event 32 – Men’s 1,650-yard Freestyle – Winner: Ido Gal, Cincinnati – 15:14.52

Event 33 – Women’s 200-yard Backstroke – Winner: Lily Jones, Cincinnati – 1:56.55

Event 34 – Men’s 200-yard Backstroke – Winner: Hunter Gubeno, Cincinnati – 1:41.80

Event 35 – Women’s 100-yard Freestyle – Winner: Lucrezia Napoletano, SMU – 48.61

Event 36 – Men’s 100-yard Freestyle – Winner: Lance Butler, SMU – 43.07

Event 37 – Women’s 200-yard Breaststroke – Winner: Christie Chue, FIU – 2:08.73

Event 38 – Men’s 200-yard Breaststroke – Winner: Colin Feehery, SMU – 1:54.26

Event 39 – Women’s 200-yard Butterfly – Winner: Arielle Hayon, Rice – 1:56.26

Event 40 – Men’s 200-yard Butterfly – Winner: Cotton Fields, SMU – 1:44.27

Event 41 – Women’s 400-yard Freestyle Relay – Winner: FIU – Chue, Curthoys-Davies, Shpilko, Campbell – 3:17.99

Event 42 – Men’s 400-yard Freestyle Relay – Winner: SMU – Butler, Bruns, Kaye, Feehery – 2:51.96