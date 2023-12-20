Boston University Adds 2024 Commitment from Cambria Jewett

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Opting to remain in the Northeast to continue her collegiate swimming career, Cambria Jewett of Hollis, New Hampshire has announced that she will be swimming at Boston University next fall. Jewett is currently in her senior year at Hollis/Brookline High School and swims club with the YMCA of Greater Nashua Storm.

“ I am absolutely ecstatic to announce my commitment to continue my academic and athletic careers at Boston University. I’d like to extend a huge thank you to Coach James and Coach Hannah for helping me through this process as well as my family and teammates for always being so supportive. Go Terriers!”

One of the top swimmers in the New England LSC, Jewett finished as a four-event finalist at the New England Swimming Senior Championships earlier this month. Her top finishes came in the 200 back (1:59.31) and 400 IM (4:23.03), with both times being good enough to earn third overall. She also added a fourth-place finish in the 200 fly (2:02.49) and a sixth-place finish in the 100 back (56.25).

Last April, Jewett was also a finalist in both backstroke events at the YMCA National Short Course Championships. Her top finish at that meet came in the 100, where she took sixteenth in 57.39. She finished twenty-fourth in the 200 back (2:04.59).

Top SCY Times

100 back – 56.25

200 back – 1:59.31

100 fly – 57.30

200 fly – 2:02.49

200 IM – 2:07.53

400 IM – 4:23.03

When Jewett joins the Terriers next fall, she will immediately become one of the program’s top performers in her primary events. During the 2022-2023 school year, she would have been among the top three on the team in both backstroke races as well as the 400 IM.

Jewett will join a formidable fly and IM group next year alongside current sophomore Haley Newman. Newman, as a freshman, led the team at the 2023 Patriot League Championships with fifty-four total points. She finished the meet as the conference champion in both the 200 fly and 400 IM. Her winning time of 1:58.58 in the fly was also good enough to reset the school record in the event as well.

Boston is currently in the midst of it’s first season under new head coach James Sica, who took the program over in May following the retirement of longtime head coach Bill Smyth. Sica has already seen success halfway through his first season with the team, with multiple school records falling at the Terrier Invite in November.

