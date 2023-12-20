Three-Time Scholastic All-American Emily Way Signs With NC State

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Emily Way signed her National Letter of Intent with NC State last month in a ceremony at Dallastown High School in Dallastown, Pa. A member of the York County YMCA Swim Team, Way specializes in the sprint freestyle and butterfly events.

She is a Summer Junior Nationals qualifier in the 50 free (LCM) and owns Winter Junior Nationals qualifying times in short course yards in the 50, 100, and 200 free as well as the 100 fly.

Way has been named to the USA Swimming Scholastic All-American team three times, a claim that fewer than 50 girls in the recruiting class of 2024 could make at the end of their junior year. Way told SwimSwam:

I am beyond blessed to announce my verbal commitment to North Carolina State University! I would like to thank my family, friends, and coaches who have endlessly supported me and helped me along this process. A special thanks to the coaches and team at NC State! GO PACK!!

At the 2023 YMCA Long Course Championships in July, Way earned a spot on the podium with her 3rd-place finish in the 50 fly, setting a new lifetime best of 27.69. She set another best time in the 100 free (57.62), finishing in 4th.

She also placed 6th in 50 free (26.53), 11th in 200 free (2:07.62), and 10th in 100 fly (1:02.96), touching the wall near her personal bests in each event. Her PBs stand at 50 free (26.41), 200 free (2:06.66), and 100 fly (1:02.77).

Way’s highest finishes earlier in the year at YMCA’s Short Course Nationals were 6th in 100 free (50.35), 9th in 200 free (1:49.60), and 12th in 50 free (23.22). While many of her personal best times are from December 2022, Way has been demonstrating her sprint/relay talents since her breakout season as a 14-year-old when she anchored a 200 free relay in 22.73.

Top SCY Times

50 free – 23.02

100 free – 49.81

200 free – 1:48.89

100 fly – 54.55

100 back – 55.29

100 breast – 1:04.58

200 IM – 2:03.37

The Wolfpack finished 2nd only to Virginia at the 2023 ACC Championships, and Way’s current best times are already close to finals-qualifying times. Both her 200 free (1:48.89) and 100 free (49.81) are about two-tenths away from what it took to earn a second swim at the championships.

In prelims, swimmers needed 1:48.68 in 200 free and 49.59 in 100 free to secure a lane in the ‘C’ final in 2023.

Way’s personal bests in both events were within the top 10 for NC State last season. Her recruiting class includes #3 Leah Shackley, #5 Erika Pelaez, and #13 Lily Christianson, each highly versatile individually and collectively poised to make an impact on the free relays over their years together.

They will be joined on the NC State roster for 2024-2025 by stroke specialists Lisa Nystrand (IM/breast/back), Katya Ivanov (IM/breast), Nell Cagle (breast), and Sophie Scadron (fly).

