2024 NCAA Runner-Up Owen McDonald Transferring from ASU To Indiana

Former Arizona State swimmer Owen McDonald has announced his transfer to Indiana about three weeks after entering the transfer portal.

McDonald just finished up his sophomore season with Arizona State. As a freshman, McDonald made the Pac-12 A final in the 100 back, 200 back, and 200 IM, scoring 46.5 individual points. At 2023 NCAAs, he made the A final of the 100 and 200 backstrokes, finishing 5th in the 200 and 6th in the 100.

McDonald was the 3rd highest scorer for Arizona State at the 2024 NCAA Championships with 46 points. That would have been the most of an Indiana swimmer this past season at 2024 NCAAs as they were led by divers. McDonald finished 2nd in the 200 IM, 3rd in the 200 back, and 6th in the 100 back at 2024 NCAAs.

The Indiana men finished 4th at 2024 NCAAs, just two points behind 3rd place Florida. The addition of McDonald helps fill the gap that fifth year Brendan Burns graduates as Burns won the 100 backstroke and was also an ‘A’ finalist in the 200 backstroke.

McDonald also will look to help fill Burns’ relay role. Burns swam a 44.43 backstroke lead-off for the Hoosiers at NCAAs and the team had no other swimmer under the 45-second mark in the 100 back this past season. The addition of McDonald keeps the Hoosiers as contenders with his potential to lead off on backstroke.

In addition to his medley relay potential, McDonald’s flat-start best of a 1:32.06 in the 200 free would have been the 2nd fastest on the Indiana roster this past season. The Hoosiers finished 6th in the 800 free relay at 2024 NCAAs with only one sub-1:32 split.

McDonald also brings in strength to the IM group as the Hoosiers did not have an A finalist in the 200 IM as Luke Barr finished 10th overall.

TIME PROGRESSION:

HS BEST FRESHMAN SOPHOMORE 100 back 47.21 44.85 44.25 200 back 1:42.63 1:39.01 1:36.63 200 IM 1:46.18 1:41.60 1:39.23

Owen will arrive this fall alongside his younger brother Cooper McDonald who committed last November. Owen has two years of eligibility remaining.