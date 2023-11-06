2024 “Best of the Rest” Cooper McDonald Verbally Commits to Indiana

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

A Winter Juniors Championships East finalist and multiple GIAA state champion, Cooper McDonald of Alpharetta, Georgia has announced that he will be heading north to continue his college career, committing to Indiana University for the fall of 2024.

“I chose Indiana because it’s one of the top programs in the country, and the coaches supported me throughout the whole process. They illustrated their belief in me and the impact I can have on the program. Thanks to everyone who helped me reach this point. I couldn’t have done it without my parents and coaches, but especially my brother. I’m excited for 4 years in Bloomington, Go Hoosiers!”

At the Winter Juniors Championships last December, while representing Dynamo Aquatic Club, McDonald finished as a finalist in both the 500 free and 400 IM, hitting new lifetime bests in both races. His higher finish came in the IM, where he touched in eighteenth during finals with a time of 3:55.25. In the 500 he took twenty-first in 4:26.86.

Just over three months later, he lowered those times significantly while racing at the Southern Premier meet in March of this year. In the 500, he was over four seconds faster, taking third in 4:22.22. His time drop in the IM was even larger, with his third place time of 4:48.88 marking an improvement of nearly seven seconds in the event. He also added lifetime bests in the 200 free (1:36.47), 1650 free (15:14.31), 100 back (49.69), 200 back (1:45.50), and 200 fly (1:48.28).

Top SCY Times

200 free – 1:36.47

500 free – 4:22.22

1650 free – 15:14.31

400 IM – 3:48.88

McDonald’s distance freestyle prowess earned him recognition in SwimSwam’s 2024 “Best of the Rest” recruits and that’s where he’ll make his impact for the Hoosiers. Last season he would have boasted the program’s sixth fastest time in the 200 free and fifth fastest time in both the 500 free and 1650 free.

The addition of McDonald next season will also help to bolster a distance group that graduated it’s top performer, Mikey Calvillo, last season. This year senior, Warren Briggs is set to be the team’s top swimmer in the distance freestyle events. Briggs finished third in the 1650 free, sixth in the 500 free, and fifteenth in the 200 free at last year’s Big-10 Championships.

McDonald already boasts lifetime bests that are fast enough to score at the Big-10 Championships, with his times in the freestyle races all being on the edge of the B and C finals.

Indiana’s class of 2028 is already distance heavy, with multiple swimmers boasting strong times in those events. Joining McDonald next fall will be Ian Everett, Raekwon Noel, Wilson Tuttle, and Saadeddin Saadeddin.

