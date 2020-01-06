Joe Spahn Out as Pepperdine Head Coach Mid-Season, Jana Vincent Named Interim

Pepperdine has announced the appointment of Jana Vincent as the interim head coach of the Pepperdine women’s swimming & diving program for the remainder of the 2019-2020 season. Her promotion comes as the program’s 2nd-year head coach, Joe Spahn, is no longer listed on the school’s website.

Spahn was hired as the program’s new head coach in March of 2018 after 3 seasons as an assistant at Notre Dame and 2 seasons as an assistant at Hawaii. In the team’s lone PCSC conference championship meet with Spahn as head coach, they finished 2nd behind Cal State, East Bay and broke 5 school records.

Vincent joined the program in the fall of 2018 as a volunteer assistant before being promoted to a full-time assistant position this season. Lauren Larsen remains on staff as the program’s diving coach.

Vincent swam collegiately for Washington and Florida and was a 15-time All-American and the runner-up in the 200 individual medley at the 1987 NCAA Championship. She graduated from Florida in 1989 with a degree in political science. She coached at Washington from 1995-2000.

The Waves resume the 2019-20 season with a home meet against Colorado State and New Mexico next Wednesday (Jan. 8).

Pepperdine is 3-6 in dual meets this season, but took a 184.5-121.5 dual meet win over the defending PCSC champions Cal State, East Bay in November.

SwimSwam has reached out to both Pepperdine and Spahn for comment on the mid-season change, which is rare in collegiate swimming, but as of posting has not received a response.