Wisconsin Bests Denver 110-95 in Men’s Dual

DENVER vs WISCONSIN (MEN’S DUAL)

Saturday, January 4th, 2020

El Pomar Natatorium, Denver, CO

Short Course Yards

Results

TEAM SCORES

Wisconsin – 110 Denver – 95

The Denver Pioneers hosted the Wisconsin Badgers for a swimming-only men’s dual meet on Saturday. Wisconsin won the meet by a score of 110 to 95, winning 7 of 11 events.

Denver had its strongest showing in the sprint freestyles, taking both the 50 and 100 free. In the 50, the Pioneers went 1-2, with Sid Farber leading the charge in 20.40, and teammate Jackson Gainer touching 2nd in 20.74. Star Denver sprinter Cameron Auchinachie handled the 100 free, clocking a speedy 43.55 to touch 1st by nearly 2 seconds. Auchinachie also led off the winning Denver 200 free relay with a 19.83.

Wisconsin went 1-2-3 in both the 200 free and 200 back. In the 200 free, Cameron Tysoe led the way with a 1:40.02, followed by Badgers Niko Stines (1:40.04), and Eric Geunes (1:43.37). Matthew Novinski was the victor in the 200 back, clocking a 1:49.37. Teammates Justin Temprano (1:51.26) and Drew Nixdorf (1:52.91) took 2nd and 3rd respectively in that race.

Wisconsin’s Michael Milinovich was the sole double event winner of the day, touching the wall 1st in both the 200 IM and 200 fly. In the IM, Milinovich swam a season best 1:52.01. He then came out of the break and won the next event, the 200 fly, with a 1:51.71.

PRESS RELEASE – WISCONSIN:

DENVER, Colo. – The Wisconsin men’s swimming team defeated Denver in its matchup on Saturday. The Badgers (3-1) took down the Pioneers (2-3) by a final score of 110-95.

It was a hot start for Wisconsin, as the Badgers came out of the gates with three consecutive event wins. Matthew Novinski , MJ Mao , Erik Gessner and Griffin Back led off the meet with a win in the 400 medley relay (3:15.92), followed by Matthew Hillmer taking the top spot in the 1000 free (9:26.48) and Cameron Tysoe touching at 1:40.02 to win the 200 free.

Senior Michael Milinovich was a stand out performer,coming through with back-to-back wins in the 200 IM and 200 butterfly, finishing the races in 1:52.01 and 1:51.71, respectively.

Matthew Novinski and MJ Mao added individual wins in the 200 back and 200 breast, respectively, to solidify the win for Wisconsin.

Straight from the Pool

“Today was a long day and I’m really proud of the way the guys got behind each other and competed. It’s never easy to race at altitude and we definitely felt it as we moved through the meet. Denver is a very well-coached program and I appreciate them letting us come and race. This was a great way to kick off our training camp and set us up for success later in the semester.” – Head Coach Yuri Suguiyama

Up Next

The Badgers will welcome Northwestern for their senior night meet on Saturday, January 25th, beginning at noon in Madison.

PRESS RELEASE – DENVER:

DENVER – University of Denver men’s swimming junior Cameron Auchinachie (Binghamton, N.Y.) broke the 100 free El Pomar Natatorium record and redshirt-junior Sid Farber (Portland, Ore.) snapped the 50 free pool record to leadoff Denver’s 200 free relay (19.74) in a dual against [RV] Wisconsin on Saturday on the DU campus.

Denver nearly completed a comeback in the dual, falling to the Big Ten’s Badgers 110-95.

The first meet of 2020 for the Pioneers opened with the fastest 400 medley relay race in El Pomar Natatorium history. Denver broke the six-year old pool record in the event by 2.10 seconds, but Wisconsin’s 400 medley out-touched the Pioneers by 0.14 seconds to take the race and the pool record. Auchinachie, junior Cy Jager (Moscow, Idaho), classmate Adriel Sanes (Rosharon, Texas) and Farber swam the relay for the Pioneers.

Denver took the 2-4 spots in the first individual event of the day, the 1000 free. Senior Colin Gilbert (Kamloops, B.C.) finished second with a 9:35.70 to lead the Denver trio. In the second distance swim later in the meet, Gilbert won the 500 free with a 4:32.84.

The Pioneers first win of the evening came in the 50 free. Farber swam the event in 20.40, followed closely by junior Jackson Gainer (San Jose, Calif.) who took second with a 20.74.

Sophomore David Mihalic (Ljubljana, Slovenia) turned in an impressive swim in the 200 fly, taking second with a 1:54.86. Auchinachie recorded the next win for the Pioneers in the seventh event of the night, winning the 100 free with his pool record 43.55. Sanes and junior Anthony Nosack (Beaverton, Ore.) finished 2-3 in the 200 breast with times of 2:00.81 and 2:03.15, respectively.

Denver split its nationally ranked 200 free relay into its A and B relays on Saturday, taking the top two spots in the race with times of 1:21.25 and 1:21.87.

Saturday Night’s NCAA Standards

100 Free – Cameron Auchinachie – 43.55

50 Free – Sid Farber – 19.74 (leadoff leg of 200 free relay)

UP NEXT:

Denver’s men’s and women’s programs will head up to Wyoming on Friday at 4 p.m. MT.

SHOP PIONEERS:

Get dressed for Game Day! Get your Pioneers gear at ShopPioneers.com, the official online store of University of Denver Athletics.

Fans interested in making a donation to the men’s and women’s swimming and diving programs can do so by clicking here. Your contribution will make a direct impact on the success of YOUR Pioneers. Thank you in advance for your unwavering support of our student-athletes and their quest for excellence.