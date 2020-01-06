FINA Announces First 10 Swimmers Committed to 2020 Champions Series

FINA has announced the first 10 swimmers who will participate in the 2020 FINA Champions Series in China later this month.

Participating Swimmers:

The highlight name is Katinka Hosszu, who has had more success in these high-prize series-style meets than anyone in swimming history. Last year, where the series was 3 meets (as compared to just 2 this year), she ranked 2nd among all athletes with $124,500 in earnings.

See full 2020 series details here.

Meet 1: January 14th-15th, Shenzen, China

Meet 2: January 18th-19th, Beijing, China

Also committed for 2020 is last year’s top male earner Michael Andrew, another swimmer who excels in this format given his versatility across events.

Last year’s top earner, Sarah Sjostrom, is still not confirmed to compete this year.

A few of the noteworthy potential matchups that are shaping up already includes Michael Andrew vs. Brazilian veteran Nicholas Santos in the 50 fly, Michael Andrew vs. Olympic gold medalist Dmitriy Balanding in the 100 breaststroke, and Fu Yuanhui vs. Michelle Coleman vs. Katinka Hosszu in the women’s 50 backstroke.

Since FINA’s initial announcement, they’ve increased prize money:

1st place – $16,000

2nd place – $12,000

3rd place – $8,000

4th place – $6,000

World Record Bonus – $20,000

This means that at each meet, there will be at least $1,176,000 in prize money for individual events, plus the addition of possible relays. That’s as compared to $179,400 available per regular season meet in the International Swimming League’s inaugural season (based on individual, not team earnings), which rose to $598,000 for the Las Vegas finale.

Athletes will each also receive an engagement fee for racing.

While we don’t know yet what events that swimmers have been chosen for, Atkinson doesn’t satisfy any of the first 11 selection criteria, implying that FINA has reached into criteria 12, world rankings, to select her. The same is true of Matt Grevers, Michael Andrew, Anna Egorova, and Marcelo Chierighini.

The list includes 2 of the 3 named swimmers, Hosszu and Andrew, who are currently suing FINA.

Athlete Selection Criteria

Event Schedule