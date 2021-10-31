McKeon, Sates, Toussaint, Shields Earn Over $100k From FINA 2021 World Cup

2021 FINA WORLD CUP STOP #4 – KAZAN

Thursday, October 28 – Saturday, October 30th

Kazan Aquatics Palace, Kazan, Russia

Prelims: 10 am local / 3 am ET

Finals: 6 pm local / 11 am ET

SCM (25m)

Results

The 2021 FINA World Cup featured a new prize money system for its 4-meet series, which the top 20 swimmers at each meet with monetary awards at each meet and then awarded a bonus to the 10 highest point-scorers series-wide.

An athletes’ score at a meet was calculated based on their top 3 performances in terms of placement within the final and FINA points (which are based on time).

At each of the Berlin, Budapest, Doha, and Kazan meets, the man and woman with the highest score won $12,000 USD, while the second-place finisher would earn $10,000, third place $8,000, and so on. The first two meet winners were Anastasia Gorbenko and Matt Sates who topped their fields in Berlin, followed by Emma McKeon and Tom Shields who finished first in Berlin. Two new winners were crowned in Doha when Kira Toussaint and Daiya Seto earned $12,000 each and then at the final meet in Kazan Emma McKeon and Daiya Seto became the first 2 swimmers to repeat as meet victors.

While $12,000 is a significant sum of money, the real prize this year was the $100,000 USD bonus that was awarded to the series-wide high scorers. Double winner Emma McKeon and South Africa’s breakout star Matt Sates ultimately walked away with the highest point totals for the women and men with 228.3 and 227, respectively.

Both McKeon and Sates were consistently in the top 3 at each of the World Cup meets as McKeon took 2nd in Berlin, 1st in Budapest, 2ns in Doha, and 1st in Kazan, and Sates was 1st in Berlin, 2nd in Budapest, 3rd in Doha, and 2nd in Kazan.

Despite Sates’ $100,000+ in earnings, it is unlikely that he will be able to retain anywhere near that amount of money considering the stringent rules regarding prize money for NCAA athletes. Sates, who is expected to head to Georgia and race with the Bulldogs in the winter of 2022 is only permitted to accept cash awards up to an amount that would cover the expenses for each meet.

It seems like Sates is the only person within the top 10 point scorers on the men’s or women’s sides that will encounter this problem as no other swimmers are currently or expected to be racing in the NCAA. Check out the tables below for the top 10 men and women point-scorers for the 2021 FINA World Cup Series.

For a full breakdown of each athletes’ earnings at each of the 4 World Cup meets, click here.

Women’s Top 10

Rank Country Name Points (Berlin) Points (Budapest) Points (Doha) Points (Kazan) Total Points Top 10 Bonus Total Earnings 1 AUS Emma MCKEON 55.8 58.3 55.9 58.3 228.3 $100,000 $144,000 2 NED Kira TOUSSAINT 52.8 58.1 58.3 58.2 227.4 $70,000 $107,500 3 AUS Madison WILSON 50.6 50.7 55 52.8 209.1 $30,000 $52,900 4 SUI Maria UGOLKOVA 33.3 56 54.3 54.7 198.3 $15,000 $36,500 5 HUN Zsuzsanna JAKABOS 41.5 46.2 53.4 52 193.1 $14,000 $34,100 6 AUS Holly BARRATT 44.5 47.9 48.6 51.4 192.4 $12,000 $32,400 7 SWE Michelle COLEMAN 43.2 48.1 49.8 48.6 189.7 $11,000 $31,100 8 AUS Leah NEALE 13.7 42.4 41.3 52.5 149.9 $10,000 $24,400 9 SLO Katja FAIN 44.4 42.2 44.8 0 131.4 $9,000 $23,200 10 RUS Yuliya EFIMOVA 0 0 55.3 52.6 107.9 $7,000 $20,500

Women’s Top 10

Rank Country Name Points (Berlin) Points (Budapest) Points (Doha) Points (Kazan) Total Points Top 10 Bonus Total Earnings 1 RSA Matt SATES 58.2 57.5 55.7 55.6 227 $100,000 $140,000 2 USA Tom SHIELDS 56.2 58.1 54.7 55.4 224.4 $70,000 $103,500 3 NED Arno KAMMINGA 57.8 56 55.9 54.4 224.1 $30,000 $63,500 4 AUS Kyle CHALMERS 55.7 55.7 54 54.4 219.8 $15,000 $47,900* 5 LTU Danas RAPSYS 51.4 47.9 49 50.3 198.6 $14,000 $34,900 6 GER Fabian SCHWINGENSCHLOGL 49 48.7 46.2 49.8 193.7 $12,000 $32,400 7 HUN Szebasztian SZABO 48.7 46.2 48.3 49.5 192.7 $11,000 $31,000 8 ISR Yakov TOUMARKIN 47.3 46.6 44.8 43.3 182 $10,000 $29,500 9 HUN Vlad MOROZOV 28.3 48.8 49.7 46.9 173.7 $9,000 $24,600 10 NED Jesse PUTS 43.2 41 40.6 37.9 162.7 $7,000 $25,100

Kyle Chalmers was awarded a bonus of $10,000 for his world record-breaking 100 freestyle in Kazan, bringing his total earnings from $37,900 to $47,900

If we compare the earnings of the top 10 swimmers to the top earners of the 2021 ISL regular season, we see that only the top 4 earners; McKeon, Sates, Toussaint, and Shields won more than ISL top-earner Beata Nelson. Nelson earned $64,150 while racing for the Condors which was just ahead of the Tokyo Frog Kings’ Daiya Seto who earned $63,975.