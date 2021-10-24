Seto And Toussaint Collect $12k In Doha As McKeon, Sates Hold On To Series Lead

2021 FINA WORLD CUP STOP #3 – DOHA
- Thursday, October 21st – Saturday, October 23rd
- Hamad Aquatic Center, Doha, Qatar
- SCM (25m)
- Results
At the third meet of the 2021 FINA World Series in Doha, Qatar, 20 women, and 20 men earned prize money for their efforts. Only the swimmers’ top 3 events points-wise are worth anything for ranking purposes and the highest scoring swimmer is given $12,000, followed by $10,000 for second, and $8,000 for third.
In addition to those prizes at each meet, FINA will be awarding additional prize money at the end of the 4-stop series to the top 10 ranked swimmers including a grand prize of $100,000 to the women’s and men’s winners.
Kira Toussaint pulled off her first meet win of the 2021 FINA World Cup series in Doha, Qatar by scoring 58.3 points overall to edge out Emma McKeon who collected 55.9 points. Newcomer to the World Cup field in Doha Yuliya Efimova made a noticeable entrance, picking up 55.3 points.
Toussaint and Efimova both won 3 events in Doha, taking gold in the 50/100/200 back and breast, respectively, while Emma McKeon collected 100 free/100 fly gold and 50 freestyle silver.
McKeon’s countrymate Madi Wilson had a similar record at meet #3, taking the top spot in the 200 and 100 freestyles, and silver behind McKeon in the 100 freestyle. Wilson had a busy meet as she also race to a podium finish in the 50 free and 100 backstroke where she took bronze.
|Rank
|Country
|Name
|Points (Doha)
|Prize Money (Doha)
|1
|NED
|Kira Toussaint
|58.3
|$12,000
|2
|AUS
|Emma McKeon
|55.9
|$10,000
|3
|RUS
|Yuliya Efimova
|55.3
|$8,000
|4
|AUS
|Madi Wilson
|55
|$6,000
|5
|SUI
|Maria Ugolkova
|54.3
|$5,500
|6
|NED
|Ranomi Kromowidjojo
|52.7
|$5,400
|7
|SWE
|Michelle Coleman
|49.8
|$5,300
|8
|AUS
|Holly Barratt
|48.6
|$5,200
|9
|RSA
|Emily Visage
|45
|$5,100
|10
|ITA
|Simona Quadarella
|44
|$5,000
|11
|KOR
|Suyeon Back
|41.9
|$4,900
|12
|AUS
|Leah Neale
|41.3
|$4,800
|13
|GER
|Annika Bruhn
|40.5
|$4,700
|14
|KOR
|Dakyung Han
|39.9
|$4,600
|15
|BEL
|Fanny Lecluyse
|39.7
|$4,500
|16
|IRL
|Molly Mayne
|38.5
|$4,400
|17
|KOR
|Soeun Jeong
|38.2
|$4,300
|18
|KOR
|Jiwon Ryu
|37.8
|$4,200
|19
|KOR
|Yerin Park
|36.3
|$4,100
|20
|KOR
|Haeun Jung
|34.9
|$4,000
On the men’s side, Daiya Seto had a dominant introduction to the 2021 World Cup Series by earning 4 gold medals in the 100 IM, 400 IM, 200 breast, and 200 fly. We topped the men’s points rankings by 2 and a half points and raked in the top prize of $12,000.
Berlin victor Arno Kamminga nearly pulled off another 50/100/200 breaststroke sweep but took silver in the 200 to Seto. His 50 and 100 wins contributed to a 55.9 point total at the meet to out-score South African star Matt Sates by just 0.2 points. Sates won the 400 free and 200 IM and silver in the 200 free and 100 IM.
South Africa’s Pieter Coetze joined the party in Doha and nearly caught Sates with 55.6 points thanks to his triple victory in the three backstrokes. In 5th place, American vet Tom Shields scored 54.7 points thanks to his 50 and 100 fly wins and 100 backstroke silver.
|Rank
|Country
|Name
|Points (Doha)
|Prize Money (Doha)
|1
|JPN
|Daiya Seto
|
58.2
|$12,000
|2
|NED
|Arno Kamminga
|
55.9
|$10,000
|3
|RSA
|Matt Sates
|
55.7
|$8,000
|4
|RSA
|Pieter Coetze
|55.6
|$6,000
|5
|USA
|Tom Shields
|
54.7
|$5,500
|6
|AUS
|Kyle Chalmers
|
54
|$5,400
|7
|RUS
|Vlad Morozov
|49.7
|$5,300
|8
|LTU
|Danas Rapsys
|
49
|$5,200
|9
|KOR
|Hwang Sunwoo
|48.7
|$5,100
|10
|HUN
|Szebasztian Szabo
|
48.3
|$5,000
|11
|GER
|Fabian Schwingenschlogl
|
46.2
|$4,900
|12
|KOR
|Woomin Kim
|46
|$4,800
|13
|ISR
|Yakov Toumarkin
|
44.8
|$4,700
|14
|EST
|Kregor Zirk
|44
|$4,600
|15
|KOR
|Juho Lee
|41.9
|$4,500
|16
|RUS
|Anton Chupkov
|41.3
|$4,400
|17
|SLO
|Peter Stevens
|40.7
|$4,300
|18
|NED
|Jesse Puts
|40.6
|$4,200
|19
|HUN
|Akos Kalmar
|40.4
|$4,100
|20
|KOR
|Hojoon Lee
|38.9
|$4,000
Despite Kira Toussaint‘s victory in Doha, she didn’t quite score enough points to replace Emma McKeon as the high-point leader across the first 3 meets. Emma McKeon retained her #1 position and now sits 0.8 points ahead of second-ranked Toussaint. Madi Wilson stayed in the top 3 with her highest score thus far of 55, while Berlin victor Maria Ugolkova got up to 143.6 points for 4th place.
An exciting race for 5th place had broken out with Michelle Coleman and Zsuzsanna Jakabos tied at 141.1 points, just 0.1 points ahead of Holly Barratt.
Notably, Lydia Jacoby has remained within the top 10 here despite only having raced at 2 meets.
WOMEN INDIVIDUAL RANKING 2021 FOLLOWING BUDAPEST
|Rank
|Country
|Name
|Points (Berlin)
|Points (Budapest)
|Points (Doha)
|Total Points
|1
|
AUS
|
Emma
MCKEON
|
55.8
|
58.3
|55.9
|170
|2
|
NED
|
Kira
TOUSSAINT
|
52.8
|
58.1
|58.3
|169.2
|3
|
AUS
|
Madison
WILSON
|
50.6
|
50.7
|55
|156.3
|4
|
SUI
|
Maria
UGOLKOVA
|
33.3
|
56
|54.3
|143.6
|=5
|
SWE
|
Michelle
COLEMAN
|
43.2
|
48.1
|49.8
|141.1
|=5
|
HUN
|
Zsuzsanna
JAKABOS
|
41.5
|
46.2
|53.4
|141.1
|7
|AUS
|Holly BARRATT
|44.5
|47.9
|48.6
|141
|8
|
SLO
|
Katja
FAIN
|
44.4
|
42.2
|44.8
|131.4
|9
|AUS
|Leah NEALE
|13.7
|42.4
|41.3
|97.4
|10
|
USA
|
Lydia
JACOBY
|
43.1
|
43
|—
|86.1
MEN INDIVIDUAL RANKING 2021 FOLLOWING BUDAPEST
|Rank
|Country
|Name
|Points (Berlin)
|Points (Budapest)
|Points (Doha)
|Total Points
|1
|
RSA
|
Matt
SATES
|
58.2
|
57.5
|55.7
|171.4
|2
|
NED
|
Arno
KAMMINGA
|
57.8
|
56
|55.9
|169.7
|3
|
USA
|
Tom
SHIELDS
|
56.2
|
58.1
|54.7
|169
|4
|
AUS
|
Kyle
CHALMERS
|
55.7
|
55.7
|54
|165.4
|5
|
LTU
|
Danas
RAPSYS
|
51.4
|
47.9
|49
|148.3
|6
|
GER
|
Fabian
SCHWINGENSCHLOGL
|
49
|
48.7
|46.2
|143.9
|7
|
HUN
|
Szebasztian
SZABO
|
48.7
|
46.2
|48.3
|143.2
|8
|
ISR
|
Yakov
TOUMARKIN
|
47.3
|
46.6
|44.8
|138.7
|9
|
HUN
|
Vlad
MOROZOV
|
28.3
|
48.8
|49.7
|126.8
|10
|
NED
|
Jesse
PUTS
|
43.2
|
41
|40.6
|124.8