Seto And Toussaint Collect $12k In Doha As McKeon, Sates Hold On To Series Lead

2021 FINA WORLD CUP STOP #3 – DOHA

  • Thursday, October 21st – Saturday, October 23rd
  • Hamad Aquatic Center, Doha, Qatar
  • SCM (25m)
  • Results

At the third meet of the 2021 FINA World Series in Doha, Qatar, 20 women, and 20 men earned prize money for their efforts. Only the swimmers’ top 3 events points-wise are worth anything for ranking purposes and the highest scoring swimmer is given $12,000, followed by $10,000 for second, and $8,000 for third.

In addition to those prizes at each meet, FINA will be awarding additional prize money at the end of the 4-stop series to the top 10 ranked swimmers including a grand prize of $100,000 to the women’s and men’s winners.

Kira Toussaint pulled off her first meet win of the 2021 FINA World Cup series in Doha, Qatar by scoring 58.3 points overall to edge out Emma McKeon who collected 55.9 points. Newcomer to the World Cup field in Doha Yuliya Efimova made a noticeable entrance, picking up 55.3 points.

Toussaint and Efimova both won 3 events in Doha, taking gold in the 50/100/200 back and breast, respectively, while Emma McKeon collected 100 free/100 fly gold and 50 freestyle silver.

McKeon’s countrymate Madi Wilson had a similar record at meet #3, taking the top spot in the 200 and 100 freestyles, and silver behind McKeon in the 100 freestyle. Wilson had a busy meet as she also race to a podium finish in the 50 free and 100 backstroke where she took bronze.

Rank Country Name Points (Doha) Prize Money (Doha)
1 NED Kira Toussaint 58.3 $12,000
2 AUS Emma McKeon 55.9 $10,000
3 RUS Yuliya Efimova 55.3 $8,000
4 AUS Madi Wilson 55 $6,000
5 SUI Maria Ugolkova 54.3 $5,500
6 NED Ranomi Kromowidjojo 52.7 $5,400
7 SWE Michelle Coleman 49.8 $5,300
8  AUS Holly Barratt 48.6 $5,200
9 RSA Emily Visage 45 $5,100
10 ITA Simona Quadarella 44 $5,000
11 KOR Suyeon Back 41.9 $4,900
12 AUS Leah Neale 41.3 $4,800
13 GER Annika Bruhn 40.5 $4,700
14 KOR Dakyung Han 39.9 $4,600
15 BEL Fanny Lecluyse 39.7 $4,500
16 IRL Molly Mayne 38.5 $4,400
17 KOR Soeun Jeong 38.2 $4,300
18 KOR Jiwon Ryu 37.8 $4,200
19  KOR Yerin Park 36.3 $4,100
20 KOR Haeun Jung 34.9 $4,000

On the men’s side, Daiya Seto had a dominant introduction to the 2021 World Cup Series by earning 4 gold medals in the 100 IM, 400 IM, 200 breast, and 200 fly. We topped the men’s points rankings by 2 and a half points and raked in the top prize of $12,000.

Berlin victor Arno Kamminga nearly pulled off another 50/100/200 breaststroke sweep but took silver in the 200 to Seto. His 50 and 100 wins contributed to a 55.9 point total at the meet to out-score South African star Matt Sates by just 0.2 points. Sates won the 400 free and 200 IM and silver in the 200 free and 100 IM.

South Africa’s Pieter Coetze joined the party in Doha and nearly caught Sates with 55.6 points thanks to his triple victory in the three backstrokes. In 5th place, American vet Tom Shields scored 54.7 points thanks to his 50 and 100 fly wins and 100 backstroke silver.

Rank Country Name Points (Doha) Prize Money (Doha)
1 JPN Daiya Seto
58.2
 $12,000
2 NED Arno Kamminga
55.9
 $10,000
3 RSA Matt Sates
55.7
 $8,000
4 RSA Pieter Coetze 55.6 $6,000
5 USA Tom Shields
54.7
 $5,500
6 AUS Kyle Chalmers
54
 $5,400
7 RUS Vlad Morozov 49.7 $5,300
8 LTU Danas Rapsys
49
 $5,200
9 KOR Hwang Sunwoo 48.7 $5,100
10 HUN Szebasztian Szabo
48.3
 $5,000
11 GER Fabian Schwingenschlogl
46.2
 $4,900
12 KOR  Woomin Kim 46 $4,800
13 ISR Yakov Toumarkin
44.8
 $4,700
14 EST Kregor Zirk 44 $4,600
15 KOR Juho Lee 41.9 $4,500
16 RUS Anton Chupkov 41.3 $4,400
17 SLO Peter Stevens 40.7 $4,300
18 NED Jesse Puts 40.6 $4,200
19 HUN Akos Kalmar 40.4 $4,100
20 KOR Hojoon Lee 38.9 $4,000

Despite Kira Toussaint‘s victory in Doha, she didn’t quite score enough points to replace Emma McKeon as the high-point leader across the first 3 meets. Emma McKeon retained her #1 position and now sits 0.8 points ahead of second-ranked Toussaint. Madi Wilson stayed in the top 3 with her highest score thus far of 55, while Berlin victor Maria Ugolkova got up to 143.6 points for 4th place.

An exciting race for 5th place had broken out with Michelle Coleman and Zsuzsanna Jakabos tied at 141.1 points, just 0.1 points ahead of Holly Barratt.

Notably, Lydia Jacoby has remained within the top 10 here despite only having raced at 2 meets.

WOMEN INDIVIDUAL RANKING 2021 FOLLOWING BUDAPEST

Rank Country Name Points (Berlin) Points (Budapest) Points (Doha) Total Points
1
AUS
Emma
MCKEON
55.8
58.3
 55.9 170
2
NED
Kira
TOUSSAINT
52.8
58.1
 58.3 169.2
3
AUS
Madison
WILSON
50.6
50.7
 55 156.3
4
SUI
Maria
UGOLKOVA
33.3
56
 54.3 143.6
=5
SWE
Michelle
COLEMAN
43.2
48.1
 49.8 141.1
=5
HUN
Zsuzsanna
JAKABOS
41.5
46.2
 53.4 141.1
7 AUS Holly BARRATT 44.5 47.9 48.6 141
8
SLO
Katja
FAIN
44.4
42.2
 44.8 131.4
9 AUS Leah NEALE 13.7 42.4 41.3 97.4
10
USA
Lydia
JACOBY
43.1
43
 86.1
As for the men, Matt Sates is on track to win the $100,000 prize should he keep his first place position next week at the final meet in Kazan. Sates won’t be able to collect the hefty award, however, as he is planning on becoming an NCAA athlete in 2022, and college athletes can only collect expenses for their trip to the meet.
Breaststroke ace Arno Kamminga isn’t far behind Sates here with 169.7 points so far and could certainly make a bid to take the top spot if he can pull off a breaststroke sweep in Kazan. Tom Shields shouldn’t be out of contention yet as he currently sits in the #3 position, only 0.7 points behind Kamminga.
Kyle Chalmers is the only other man to have cleared 50 points as of Doha with 54 overall, but Danas Rapsys, Fabian Schwingenschlogl, and Szebasztian Szabo are all lurking around the 49-point mark with one meet to go.

MEN INDIVIDUAL RANKING 2021 FOLLOWING BUDAPEST

Rank Country Name Points (Berlin) Points (Budapest) Points (Doha) Total Points
1
RSA
Matt
SATES
58.2
57.5
 55.7 171.4
2
NED
Arno
KAMMINGA
57.8
56
 55.9 169.7
3
USA
Tom
SHIELDS
56.2
58.1
 54.7 169
4
AUS
Kyle
CHALMERS
55.7
55.7
 54 165.4
5
LTU
Danas
RAPSYS
51.4
47.9
 49 148.3
6
GER
Fabian
SCHWINGENSCHLOGL
49
48.7
 46.2 143.9
7
HUN
Szebasztian
SZABO
48.7
46.2
 48.3 143.2
8
ISR
Yakov
TOUMARKIN
47.3
46.6
 44.8 138.7
9
HUN
Vlad
MOROZOV
28.3
48.8
 49.7 126.8
10
NED
Jesse
PUTS
43.2
41
 40.6 124.8

