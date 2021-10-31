McKeon Out-Scores Toussaint By 0.1 Points To Win Final World Cup Of 2021

2021 FINA WORLD CUP STOP #4 – KAZAN

Thursday, October 28 – Saturday, October 30th

Kazan Aquatics Palace, Kazan, Russia

Prelims: 10 am local / 3 am ET

Finals: 6 pm local / 11 am ET

SCM (25m)

Results

The 4-stop 2021 FINA World Series came to a close in Kazan, Russia on October 30. Australia’s Emma McKeon and Japan’s Daiya Seto were the respective women’s and men’s top scorers at the meet and each walked away with $12,000 for their first-place finish.

As a reminder, a swimmers’ score at each meet was based upon their top 3 swims taking into consideration placement in the final and total FINA points for their time. Emma McKeon topped the podium in three events at the Kazan meet, winning the 50 free, 100 free, and 100 butterfly, while Seto earned 4 gold medals in the 100/200/400 IM triple, as well as the 200 breaststroke.

Their multiple wins and class A times corresponded to a total of 58.3 points for McKeon and 58.9 for Seto. McKeon took the win by only 0.1 points considering that Dutch backstroker Kira Toussaint earned a total of 58.2 points after winning the 50/100/200 backstroke. Prior to this meet both McKeon and Toussaint had won one World Cup meet each; McKeon in Budapest and Toussaint more recently in Doha.

Seto on the other hand had a larger margin of victory in Kazan than McKeon as Matt Sates finished second overall with 55.6 points to Seto’s 58.9. This win marked Seto’s second straight meet win, having also taken the top spot at the Doha meet.

Toussaint and Sates each won $10,000 for their second-place finishes in Kazan and they were followed in the rankings by Switzerland’s Maria Ugolkova and American Tom Shields in third place, Aussies Madi Wilson and Kyle Chalmers who both took fourth place, and breaststrokers Yuliya Efimova of Russia and Arno Kamminga of the Netherlands who rounded out the respective top 5s.

Check out the following chart for a full breakdown of the top 20 women and men in Kazan, their point totals, and prize money earnings. Note, however, that this is only the amount they won in Kazan. For a full breakdown of the series-wide earnings, check out this article.

Women’s Top 20 – Kazan

RANK COUNTRY NAME POINTS (DOHA) PRIZE MONEY (DOHA) 1 NED Emma McKeon 58.3 $12,000 2 AUS Kira Toussaint 58.2 $10,000 3 SUI Maria Ugolkova 54.7 $8,000 4 AUS Madi Wilson 52.8 $6,000 5 RUS Yuliya Efimova 52.6 $5,500 6 AUS Leah Neale 52.5 $5,400 7 HUN Zsuzsanna Jakabos 52 $5,300 8 AUS Holly Barratt 51.4 $5,200 9 CLB Vitalina Simonova 50.2 $5,100 10 SWE Michelle Coleman 48.6 $5,000 11 RUS Anastasia Sorokina 48.6 $4,900 12 TUR Viktoria Gunes 44 $4,800 13 RUS Valeriia Salamatina 42.8 $4,700 14 RUS Ekaterina Nikonova 39.5 $4,600 15 RUS Aleksandra Bykova 39.3 $4,500 16 CLB Anastasia Duplinskaia 39.1 $4,400 17 BIH Lana Pudar 38.8 $4,300 18 RUS Mariia Temnikova 39.7 $4,200 19 SRB Nina Stanisavljevic 36.5 $4,100 20 CLB Daria Mullakaeva 33 $4,000

Men’s Top 20 – Kazan