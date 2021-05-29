2021 FINA World Cup Stops in Jinan and Singapore Canceled

The first two legs of the 2021 FINA Swimming World Cup, set to take place in Jinan, China from August 12 – 14, and Singapore, Singapore from August 19 – 20 have both been cancelled.

Both legs were scheduled to take place within weeks of the Tokyo Olympics but have both now been cancelled. There are still 4 other legs that will still, as of now, take place as a part of the 2021 World Swimming Cup. Leg 3 is scheduled to take place in Berlin, Germany from October 1 – 3, Leg 4 in Budapest, Hungary from October 7 – 9, Leg 5 in Doha, Qatar from October 21 -23, and Leg 6 in Kazan, Russia from October 28 – 30.

FINA has not yet announced the official reason for the cancellations of the first 2 legs of the Cup. We also do not have word yet of which athletes were invited to attend the 2 August stops of the Cup or who have been invited to participate in the 4 stops in October.

Having all of the legs occur in October 2021 fits in well for athletes hoping to compete in both the FINA meets as well as the 2021 International Swimming League season. The current ISL schedule that was released back in March does not include any meets in October as the regular season will run throughout August and September, the playoff phase in November, and the Grand Finale in December.

The most recent FINA championship meets to occur were 2 FINA Championships Swim Series meets in January 2020 prior to the mass cancellation of meets worldwide due to COVID-19. The 2 meets were hosted in China from January 14 – 15 and January 18 – 19. All other FINA meets scheduled to take place in 2020 were cancelled.

2021 FINA World Cup Calendar

August 12-14, Jinan, China

August 19-21, Singapore

October 1-3, Berlin, Germany

October 7-9, Budapest, Hungary

October 21-23, Doha, Qatar

October 28-30, Kazan, Russia

Along with the 3rd – 6th legs of the 2021 FINA Swimming World Cup, a lot of high-level racing is still set to take place in 2021. Those meets include the Tokyo Olympics, the 2021 World Junior Swimming Championships in Kazan, Russia from August 24 – 29, and the short course World Swimming Championships in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates from December 16 – 21.