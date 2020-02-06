Furano, Piper Lead WWP Week 3 Conference Honorees

The top individual game scorer on Week 3 of the collegiate women’s water polo season, Ally Furano of Bucknell, was one of 13 players that received honors from their respective conferences.

Joining Furano was Salem’s Philippa Piper, who made 50 saves over four wins for the Tigers en route to WWPA nods.

Honorees are listed by conference below.

Big West

Player of the Week: Sophia Noble, UC Davis – Notched a career high 17 saves in an 11-6 upset win over #7 Michigan at the Stanford Invitational; tallied two steals in the victory; grabbed three saves in a 13-11 exhibition loss to #6 Cal.

CWPA

Player of the Week: Ally Furano, Bucknell – Logged 21 goals and an assist in four games at the Bruno Classic; racked up a school record eight scores in a 16-12 win over #24 Marist; tacked on four goals in a 13-8 win over Ausin College; notched a hat trick, an assist and a steal in a 7-5 win over Claremont-Mudd-Scripps; finished the weekend with six tallies in a 16-10 win over Siena.

Defensive Player of the Week: Marley Presiado, Brown – Made 32 stops and boasted a .667 save percentage as Brown went 5-1 at its own Bruno Classic; chalked up 12 saves in a 9-4 win over Claremont-Mudd-Scripps; made nine stops in an 11-3 win over Whittier; turned away nine shots in a 14-6 win over Austin College; made two saves in limited minutes of a 10-6 win over LIU Brooklyn.

Rookie of the Week: Claire Pisani, Brown – Tallied 12 goals, two assists and four steals at the Bruno Classic; put in four goals each against Claremont-Mudd-Scripps and #18 Wagner; tacked on two goals, an assist and a steal in a 14-6 win over Austin College; registered a goal and a steal in a 14-3 win over Siena; posted a goal, an assist and a asteal in a 10-6 win over LIU Brooklyn; recorded one steal against Whittier.

GCC

Player of the Week: Grace Ramirez, Cal Baptist – Earned her second straight weekly nod with 18 saves and six steals over two contests; logged eight saves and a steal in one half of a 13-4 win over Fresno Pacific; notched 10 saves and five steals in an 11-10 two sudden death period loss to #21 Cal State Northridge.

MAAC

Offensive Player of the Week: Malia Josephson, Wagner – Registered 11 goals and seven assists in three games for the Seahawks; turned in a hat trick in a 19-6 win over Saint Francis (Pa.); put in four goals in an 11-10 loss to #17 Harvard; scored four times in a 17-11 win over Brown.

Defensive Player of the Week: Inbar Geva, St. Francis Brooklyn – Grabbed 17 saves and boasted a .472 save percentage in two contests; made nine saves in her debut on Saturday in an 11-5 loss to Salem; racked up eight saves in a 9-8 win over LaSalle.

Rookie of the Week: Abbey Simshauser, Wagner – Led the Seahawks with 11 goals and added six assists, four steals and three blocked shots; posted four goals in a 19-6 win over Saint Francis (Pa.); scored four times in an 11-10 loss to #17 Harvard; logged a hat trick in a 17-11 win over Brown.

MPSF

Player of the Week: Mireia Guiral, USC – Put in a career-high six goals in a 16-3 win over #16 Loyola Marymount; added one steal.

Newcomer of the Week: Abbi Hill, UCLA – Notched four goals in an 18-10 win over #13 San Jose State to go with two assists, two steals, one field block and one drawn exclusion; tallied a goal, a steal and two assists in a 16-10 win over #12 Fresno State.

SCIAC

Offensive Athlete of Week: Teresa Marchetti, Whittier – Tallied five goals in a 13-10 win over St. Francis Brooklyn and added a hat trick in a 14-13 win over LIU Brooklyn; added a goal apiece in losses to Brown (11-3) and Harvard (20-9).

Defensive Athlete of the Week: Shelby Garcia, La Verne – Made eight saves in 41 minutes of action in a 13-12 sudden victory win over Fresno Pacific; added three steals in the win.

WWPA

Player of the Week: Philippa Piper, Salem – Made 50 saves over four wins for the Tigers; put up 16 saves in a 15-9 win over Villanova; tallied 14 stops in an 11-5 win over St. Francis Brooklyn; notched eight saves in an 11-10 win over George Washington; racked up 12 stops in an 18-9 win over La Salle.